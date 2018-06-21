News18.com Daybreak | Ram Madhav on PDP Break-up and Other Stories You May Have Missed

: BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir in-charge Ram Madhav on Wednesday blamed the break-up of the party’s alliance with the People’s Democratic Party on the “soft approach” of the Mehbooba Mufti government over violence in the Valley. In an interview to CNN-News18 hours after the imposition of Governor’s Rule in Jammu and Kashmir, Madhav said the death of Mehbooba’s father and then chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed in January 2016 was the first blow to the alliance.

Married or not?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's estranged wife Jashodaben on Wednesday expressed her shock over Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel's statement in a leading Gujarati daily that Modi was unmarried. Reading out a statement in a video shot from her brother Ashok Modi's mobile phone, Jashodaben said that

she considered Modi to be Ram

Calling it quits:

After completing nearly four years as the Chief Economic Adviser,

Arvind Subramanian called it quits

Blatant bigotry:

An inter-faith couple who had applied for their passports

Clearing the air:

Radhika Vemula, the mother of University of Hyderabad research scholar Rohith Vemula whose suicide in 2016 had sparked a major political row,

denied she was given money to target the BJP

Red flag:

The Bengal unit of BJP seems to be developing cracks in its ranks after party leader Chandra Kumar Bose raised questions on the functioning of the state leadership and asked why the state president should not be an elected one instead of the current selection process.

Tough stance:

Bengaluru residents may soon have to give up their dream of buying a new car if they don't have a parking space for it. Transport Minister DC Thammanna on Wednesday said that such a proposal is being mulled to tackle the

Morocco eliminated:

Cristiano Ronaldo powered-home

a fourth-minute header to give Portugal a 1-0 World Cup victory over Morocco that took them top of Group B on Wednesday. The North African side became the first to be eliminated from the tournament. And while you are at it, watch this Hijabi teenager

Immigration horror:

A small clip of television anchor

Rachel Maddow breaking down on air has gone viral

Ordeal continues:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal may have ended his sit-in at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s house but the protest has left the Aam Aadmi Party chief unwell. According to sources, Kejriwal had higher blood sugar levels than normal, which forced him to rest on his first day back from the sit-in.

The recent rift in the Kerala unit of Congress

over the “gifting” of a Rajya Sabha seat to ally Kerala Congress (Mani) was seen as an obvious opportunity for the BJP. But a deadlock with the RSS over a new state unit chief may hurt the saffron party’s chances of cashing in, writes Anu Narayanan.









Durga Gawde, also known as Shakti, is a gender-fluid individual who defies preconceived gender norms and is set to educate the world about why gender shouldn't exist at all. On some days, Durga can be sporting a highly contoured face with a beard while on some days, you’d see the 25-year-old being very feminine. This pride month, let's look beyond what we understand as predefined binary genders.

