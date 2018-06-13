GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Jayanagar Assembly Election Result (Karnataka)

News18.com Daybreak: Trump-Kim Summit, Bhaiyyuji Maharaj Commits Suicide & Other Stories You May Have Missed

Get a fresh dose of the news that matters, delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way, to get you started and informed, for the day ahead.

Updated:June 13, 2018, 9:54 AM IST
U. S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island in Singapore. (Image: AP)
In case you missed it


CM Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at L-G's waiting room on Monday night. (Image via Twitter)

An unprecedented situation is unfurling in the national capital as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is taking his protest against L-G Anil Baijal at the latter’s residence into the second night straight. Kejriwal confirmed his intentions in a tweet saying “our second night at L-G House”. Kejriwal, along with his deputy, Manish Sisodia and two other ministers, started their sit-in at the Raj Niwas at 6 pm on Monday and have not moved from the waiting room or even changed clothes. The cabinet ministers have been demanding that the L-G issue a direction to IAS officers to end their "strike" and take action against officers who have struck work for "four months".

Spiritual leader Bhayyuji Maharaj allegedly shot himself at his residence in Indore. Police claim that prima facie evidence shows he committed suicide due to stress. They have recovered the gun and a suicide note. Bhayyuji Maharaj, whose original name is Uday Singh Deshmukh, is very popular in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh because of his spiritual and social work. He shot to fame for playing the role of a mediator during Anna Hazare's fast unto death.

This is how the spiritual guru from MP built a cult following among Maharashtra’s netas.

After finding no takers for a stake sale in national carrier Air India, the Centre is set to come up with new guidelines in an attempt to find potential investors. According to a report by Bloomberg, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration is ready to “re-examine” its privatisation process, including the clause requiring a minority state stake in Air India Ltd., said Subhash Chandra Garg, a senior official in the Ministry of Finance.

The government of India welcomed the historic summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as a "positive development"and hoped that any resolution on denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula will address its concerns over Pyongyang's nuclear proliferation linkages.

An Indian-origin man from Malaysia went to Singapore and spent a whopping USD 573 to put up at a luxury hotel for one night so that he could get a chance to meet US President Donald Trump ahead of his historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Woah!

trump-kim-meet-cartoon




Karnataka police’s special investigation team has arrested a 26-year-old man who is suspected to have shot dead journalist Gauri Lankesh outside her home in Bengaluru in September last year. The accused, Parashuram Wagmare, is a member of the right-wing group Sri Rama Sene. He was produced before a magistrate and sent to police custody for 14 days. The SIT also arrested his alleged accomplice Sunil Agasara.

Agree or disagree?

The Union Government of India has, for the first time, opened up identified Joint Secretary level positions in the government. They will be filled up through lateral entry. It is a welcome move. Lateral entry appointment is aimed at bringing in fresh ideas, new approaches to governance and also to augment manpower. The globalised economy needs specialised skill and domain knowledge for policy making and administration. Lateral Entry has become imperative because of rapid growth of technology, globalisation of production, service delivery. The lowering of barriers to domestic investment has forced governments across the world to harmonise domestic regulation to global standards at a faster pace than before. The government, therefore, has the responsibility to ensure that its administrative structures are better prepared to cope.

The recent example to prove Bollywood’s struggle to make original content is Dhadak. An adaptation of the popular Marathi film Sairat, the film marks Janhvi’s much-anticipated foray into Bollywood. Even though Ishaan Khatter has already amassed huge appreciation in Majid Majidi’s India-set film Beyond The Clouds, Dhadak still remains special. Like Sairat, Dhadak should be a blend of what is known and what is private. It shouldn’t just be a love story of a boy from an oppressed caste and a girl from a high caste. It has to be a lot more than that.

On reel

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un pledged to work toward complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula while Washington committed to provide security guarantees for its old enemy in the historic meet. How long will this bonhomie last? Will Korean peninsula be actually denuclearised?



