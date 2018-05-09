English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18.com Daybreak | Vijay Mallya Loses UK Case, Sonam Kapoor Ties the Knot & Other Stories You May Have Missed
File photo of liquor baron Vijay Mallya.
In case you missed it
Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya, who is undergoing an extradition trial in a UK court over fraud and money laundering charges by Indian authorities, lost a lawsuit filed by the Indian banks in the UK High Court. Judge Andrew Henshaw refused to overturn a worldwide order freezing Mallya's assets and upheld an Indian court's ruling that a consortium of 13 Indian banks were entitled to recover funds amounting to nearly USD 1.55 billion (Rs 10,404 crore).
President Donald Trump is following through on his campaign threat and has decided to withdraw the U.S. from the landmark nuclear accord with Iran. “The United States will not be held hostage to nuclear blackmail. I will make sure they never get a usable nuclear weapon,” he announced. Meanwhile, the President also said that the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is currently on his way to Pyongyang, North Korea to speak with Kim Jong Un.
So, what exactly is the Iran nuclear deal? And what happens now? We have the answers here.
Committing a gaffe, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has claimed that every vote cast for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the May 12 Karnataka assembly polls is like casting it for him. This happened as Siddaramaiah in a faux pas twice referred to Congress MLA Narendra Swamy as Narendra Modi, while campaigning at Malavalli in Mandya district.
For Congress leader Yogesh Babu, the 33-year-old who is contesting against BJP’s B Sreeramalu from the Molkalmuru constituency, the campaign money will come from the public. In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Karnataka unit of Congress has decided to launch a crowd-funding campaign to support Babu's candidature with an aim to bring more transparency into electoral politics.
It is intriguing how the Constitution Bench has been set up to hear a petition by Congress MPs for initiating impeachment proceedings against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. And this question dominated proceedings during the hearing on Tuesday. Sources told CNN-News18 that it is upon the orders of CJI Dipak Misra that the five-judge bench has been set up. And there was no consultation with the other four most senior judges in the collegium before a decision in this regard.
Meanwhile, Finance minister Arun Jaitley slammed the Congress party for the impeachment “fiasco” and said the fringe position it had adopted with the “latest attack on the judiciary” will cost it dearly in Karnataka.
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have finally tied the knot. The traditional Punjabi wedding ceremony Anand Karaj took place at Sonam's aunt Kavita Singh's heritage bungalow Rockdale in Bandra. The couple took vows in the traditional Sikh ceremony. Here’s a sneak peek inside their big fat Punjabi wedding.
Agree or disagree?
Rahul Gandhi truly set the cat among the pigeons. He did this at the peak of the campaign for the Karnataka assembly elections. It was a seemingly innocent, passing remark that he would like to be the Prime Minister if the Congress emerged as the single largest party in 2019. But it was anything but innocent. It was an intended remark, aimed at provoking responses. Suddenly RaGa was more important than Basava or Lingayat or Karnataka. He set the agenda, at least for today. Rahul also made another point though this. He told the opposition parties the basic truth: It is near impossible for a non-Congress, non-BJP alliance of regional parties to form a government in Delhi. At least, in 2019.
All seems well with the Yadavs now. Two years after being sidelined in a bitter power struggle, Shivpal Yadav appears set to be back among the top brass of the Samajwadi Party. According to party sources, Shivpal might soon be given the post of the party’s national general secretary. This reversal of fortunes comes after months of turmoil that saw Yadav lose the number 2 position in the party following a coup of sorts by nephew Akhilesh Yadav. Is this the end of the Parivar war?
On reel
Former Chief Ministers, who till now were occupying government bungalows, will have to vacate them after the Supreme Court’s order. It’s time to change homes.
