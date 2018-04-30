English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18.com Daybreak|Rahul's Jan Akrosh Rally, Red Fort 'Adopted' & Other Stories You May Have Missed
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
Addressing the Jan Akrosh rally in Delhi on Sunday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi accused the Narendra Modi government of trying to clamp down on dissent and advised the PM to learn from his party. Taking a dig at the party’s alleged intolerance, Gandhi said that though senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid had recently differed with the party’s impeachment motion against the Chief Justice of India, he was still under the Congress’s wing.
A purported audio clip of Asaram, serving his life-in-prison term at a Jodhpur jail, went viral online on Saturday in which the self-styled godman is heard telling a person over phone that his time behind bars is ephemeral and ‘good days will come’.
In a unique initiative, the 77-year-old Dalmia Bharat group has adopted the Red Fort for a period of five years, making it the first corporate house to adopt a historical monument. The Dalmia group bagged the contract for Rs 25 crore after beating IndiGo Airlines and the GMR group under the government’s ‘Adopt a Heritage’ scheme. The company will now be responsible for maintaining and revamping the 17th-century monument built by fifth Mughal emperor Shah Jahan.
BJP chief Amit Shah cancelled his scheduled tour of Bellary district on Friday to allegedly to avoid the embarrassment of sharing the dais with the infamous Reddy brothers in their fiefdom. Giving a ticket to seven members from the Reddy clan, which is embroiled in an alleged Rs 50,000 crore mining scam, seems to have gone against the BJP in Karnataka, leading to a furious debate and embarrassment for several party leaders.
Amid all the controversies surrounding her elevation to the Supreme Court as a judge, Indu Malhotra received a warm welcome by her fellow judges in the Supreme Court on Friday. She was ardently received in the judges' lounge at 10.15 am when she walked in with Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra before she was to be sworn in.
Police investigating the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua say that Sanji Ram, one of the main accused, has told them during interrogation that he learnt about the rape four days after her abduction, and decided to have her killed because his son was also involved in the sexual assault.
Several candidates appearing for a medical test for the constable’s job in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar were allegedly marked with ‘SC’ written on their chests in a bid to identify them according to their castes for identification. Photographs of the medical test procedure from Dhar district have gone viral.
The results for the civil services examination 2017 were released on Friday and Indian Revenue Service officer Durishetty Anudeep from Telangana has topped the coveted examination, breaking a three-year streak of female candidates bagging the top spot. Anu Kumari and Sachin Gupta stood second and third respectively, the Union Public Service Commission announced.
Following political uproar, a 34-year-old cleric of a madrasa at Ghaziabad, where a minor girl was allegedly raped by a juvenile after being kidnapped from east Delhi's Ghazipur, was arrested on Friday. Ghulam Shahid was taken into custody as he was aware of the crime committed on the 11-year-old girl at the madrasa premises, the police said.
Hours before the major cabinet reshuffle in the Jammu and Kashmir government, Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh announced on Sunday that he has resigned from the post, thus paving way for a new BJP face. All BJP ministers in the Jammu and Kashmir government had resigned last week to pave way for a reshuffle of the party ministers in the Mehbooba Mufti-led government.
Following the Wuhan summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, India and China have agreed on pursuing a peaceful relationship and on issuing specific guidelines to their respective militaries to help in confidence building. Read for more highlights from the Wuhan summit.
A riled-up Donald Trump let loose on everything from the Russia probe, to "crimes" by his opponents, to his legal tangles with a porn star on Thursday, in a free-wheeling interview live on TV. Trump called in to the popular breakfast show "Fox and Friends," to mark the occasion of First Lady Melania Trump's birthday.
Ranveer Singh, who is currently in Switzerland for the promotion of the country's Tourism campaign, went viral on social media after he posted a video on Instagram of him paying tribute to rock icon Freddie Mercury, vocalist of the legendary band Queen. The Bollywood heartthrob sang one of their classic tracks 'I want to break free' in front of Mercury's statue while dressed as the man himself.
Hollywood actress and comedian Amy Schumer has revealed that she lost her virginity through a date rape by her then boyfriend. The Trainwreck star lost her virginity at the age of 17.
‘Muslims are Spiders, Hindus are Chameleons’: In the last few weeks, we have all become witnesses and participants to two important debates, one deeply intellectual and the other more visceral in nature. Both go back and forth on the question of what it means to be a Muslim in India today.
‘The movie belongs to Thanos who walks in the grey area of villain-ary and has a reason for his every move. So we all know the hype around the film, but does the film deserve a watch ASAP or can you wait till the hype dies down?’ Watch the full review of Avengers Infinity Wars to find out.
‘Muslims are Spiders, Hindus are Chameleons’: In the last few weeks, we have all become witnesses and participants to two important debates, one deeply intellectual and the other more visceral in nature. Both go back and forth on the question of what it means to be a Muslim in India today.
‘The movie belongs to Thanos who walks in the grey area of villain-ary and has a reason for his every move. So we all know the hype around the film, but does the film deserve a watch ASAP or can you wait till the hype dies down?’ Watch the full review of Avengers Infinity Wars to find out.
Atleast 21 Dead Including AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul Suicide attack
Saturday 28 April , 2018
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
Friday 27 April , 2018
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
