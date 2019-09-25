News18.com Steals a March over India’s Largest News Aggregators

News18.com, one of the leading websites in the country that offers authentic and expert opinion on politics, business, news, sports, technology, automobiles and entertainment, among others, continues to cement its position as the market leader. As per the recent ComScore Mobile India (Mobile Web) July-August 2019 report, News18.com, with a staggering 103.74 million unique visitors, beat India’s largest news aggregators Dailyhunt (101.09 million) and NDTV.com (76.37 million).

News18.com, just over three years old, has made rapid strides since its launch in April 2016 to climb up the rankings, racing ahead of almost all the Indian digital news brands. The website and app are available in 12 languages and News18.com is among the top websites in each of the languages. News18.com has the largest spread of languages among digital news publishers.

"With the proliferation of digital content consumers in the country, we are proud that News18.com continues to display its dominance in the industry,” says Puneet Singhvi, President for Digital at Network18. “Backed by a dedicated team that offers authentic, engrossing content to the digitally-connected audience, we as a group, have marched ahead of our nearest competitors. The numbers as indicated in the report only gives us more confidence to re-invent ourselves to further increase these figures and continue the legacy that Network18 has set in the Indian media landscape."

News18.com is part of Network18 Digital, the digital arm of Network18, India’s most diversified media conglomerate with interests in television, internet, films, e-commerce, magazines, mobile content and allied businesses.

Network 18 Digital is among the largest multi-platform destinations for objective breaking news, opinions, financial data and infotainment for the evolved digital news consumer. It owns and operates assets such as News18.com, Moneycontrol.com, Firstpost.com, etc., and is constantly seeding new ideas to be the dominant force in the digital space. It caters to all sections of society, especially to the digital savvy consumer, millennials, and Generation Z users who access and consume content on the go.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.