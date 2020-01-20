Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

News18.com's Aniruddha Ghosal Wins Ramnath Goenka Award for Investigation on Encephalitis Deaths in Gorakhpur

He won the prestigious award for his report that revealed that UP government’s claim of having controlled encephalitis deaths was based on data that did not quite add up.

News18.com

Updated:January 20, 2020, 7:48 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
News18.com's Aniruddha Ghosal Wins Ramnath Goenka Award for Investigation on Encephalitis Deaths in Gorakhpur
Aniruddha Ghosal bagged the award in the civic journalism category.

Former News18.com journalist Aniruddha Ghosal on Monday won the annual Ramnath Goenka journalism award for 2018 in the civic journalism category.

He won the award for the investigation he did for News18.com that exposed the UP government’s claim of having controlled encephalitis deaths was based on data that did not quite add up.

The awards were given out by President Ram Nath Kovind at an event held in New Delhi on Monday. The Ramnath Goenka journalism award aims to celebrate excellence in journalism, recognize courage and commitment and showcase outstanding contributions and individuals every year.

Ghosal’s in-depth ground report showed that despite the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government’s claims that deaths caused by Japanese Encephalitis had dipped in Gorakhpur after the rollout of the Action Plan 2018, doctors, patients, experts and grieving families painted a different picture.

On travelling to Gorapkhpur, where 71 children had died at the Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College in 10 days, Ghosal found that the daily bulletin of cases for vector-borne diseases was discontinued and administrators were told explicitly to not speak of the cases or deaths.

Healthcare activists and a section of doctors alleged that numbers were being “manipulated” as it pegged the government on the back-foot. The full story can be read here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram