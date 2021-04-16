News18.com's Bangla News Website Registers Highest Unique Visitors Across Mobile Web Platforms for WB Polls

According to the latest Comscore data, News18.com — one of the leading destinations for regional language news — has emerged as the most preferred news platform for West Bengal elections.

Outperforming its competition amongst multi-vernacular (Indian languages) news/information platforms across the country – News18 Bangla has secured the top position with over 8.95 million unique visitors across mobile web platforms as per the recently released Comscore Mobile Metrix report; and 1210.56 million video views as per Crowd Tangle and Facebook Analytics Jan’21 – Mar’21.

News18 Bangla also grabbed the number one position with 102.30 million for video shares as per the same report.

The numbers reiterate that the people of West Bengal choose News18 Bangla as their trusted source of information.

In addition to this, the multi-vernacular verticals of the platform-agnostic news destination maintain its leadership position with the continuous growth of unique visitors in West Bengal.

Occupying significant positions on the chart, News18 offers quality content across diverse formats and languages. Establishing News18 India’s constant growth and market dominance, the numbers reflect on its dedication to providing audiences with relevant content and offerings that make for a valuable and insightful experience.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here