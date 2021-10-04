News18 Day Break | Traffic Hit as NH 9 & 24 Closed to Curtail Protesters; Caste Census Demand Reflects the Crisis in India’s Social Justice Politics

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence LIVE Updates: Traffic Hit as NH 9 & 24 Closed to Curtail Protesters; BJP Slams ‘Political Tourism’ as Oppn Protests

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was detained and Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav sat on dharna outside his residence as Lakhimpur Kheri turned into a fortress a day after eight people were killed during a farmers’ protest yesterday over a statement made by Minister of State Ajay Mishra Teni at an event earlier in the day.

‘Pick Up Sticks, Don’t Worry About Jail’: Khattar’s ‘Tit-for-Tat’ Dig at BJP’s Kisan Morcha Meet Draws Flak

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar talked about “tit for tat" during a meeting of the BJP’s Kisan Morcha on Sunday when he told the gathering to form groups of 500 to 1,000 and be prepared to even go to jail, with the Opposition and farm unions alleging that he was asking the supporters of the saffron party to attack the farmers protesting against three agriculture laws of the Centre.

UP Next: Caste Census Demand Reflects the Crisis in India’s Social Justice Politics

While caste census has become a hot potato in mainstream media, villagers in eastern Uttar Pradesh said they had no idea what it was. “Hum logo ko iss se koi matlab nahi,” is the common response we got from villagers during a recent field study. A few young political workers of the Opposition parties, however, were aware of the debates around caste census.

Drug Runners’ Dry Run at Mundra Port in June Before September Bust Helped DRI Identify Runners, Payment: Report

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the DRI, working on the leads provided by the June 9 dry run, was able to identify the drug runners, mode of payments and principals behind the Mundra port seizure with the help of central agencies like IB, RA&W and NIA.

Grimes Says She Only Posed With Karl Marx Book to Mess With Paparazzi After Break Up With Elon Musk

Canadian singer-artist Grimes’ Twitter bio reads ‘Miss Information.’ While it’s a play on the word ‘misinformation,’ she certainly seems to be living upto it. Grimes recently announced her separation from billionaire Elon Musk, with whom she has a son.

Amid Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya’s Separation, Siddharth Tweets About ‘Cheaters’

After Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation, the actress’ rumoured ex-boyfriend Siddharth shared a cryptic post on his Twitter account. Without mentioning any name, Siddharth tweeted, “One of the first lessons I learnt from a teacher in school… ‘Cheaters never prosper.’ What’s yours?"

