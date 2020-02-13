News18 Daybreak | 10 Arrested for Alleged Molestation at Gargi College and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

In Other News

10 Arrested in Connection with Alleged Molestation of Students During Cultural Festival at Delhi's Gargi College

At least 10 persons were arrested by the Delhi Police on Wednesday in connection with the alleged molestation of students during a cultural festival at the all-women's Gargi College last week. The accused are between 18 and 25 years of age, said police officials. Video clips that went viral on social media showed a group of men climbing over the gate of the college and breaking in during the 'Riverie' fest on February 6. Students claim they were allegedly groped, harassed and molested and that security officials just watched when the incident took place.

SC to Hear Centre’s Plea for Separate Convictions of Nirbhaya Convicts, Delhi Court Parent’s Petition for New Death Warrants

The Supreme Court will hear the Centre’s petition to allow separate executions of convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case. Meanwhile, a Delhi Court will hear the plea of Nirbhaya’s parents seeking a fresh death warrant for the convicts. The apex court will also hear convict Vinay Sharma's challenge to rejection or his mercy plea by the President. A Delhi court offered a counsel to Pawan Gupta, another convict, saying a condemned convict is entitled to legal aid till his last breath.

Coronavirus: Two Indian crew on board a cruise ship off the Japanese coast have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Indian Embassy in Japan said as authorities confirmed that 174 people have been infected with the deadly disease. A total of 138 Indians, including passengers and crew, were on board.

Inflation: Retail inflation inched up to 7.59% in January on costlier food items, showed government data. The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based retail inflation was 7.35% last December and 1.97% in January last year. The food inflation last month was 13.63%, compared with (-)2.24% in January 2019.

Hafiz Saeed sentenced: A Pakistan court convicted Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed for five years in cases of terror financing. Saeed is the mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai attacks that killed 166 people. This is the first time he has been imprisoned since the 2008 attacks.

Karnataka bandh: Several pro-Kannada organisations in Karnataka have called for bandh on February 13, demanding more jobs for Kannadigas in both government and private sectors. The day chosen for bandh coincides with hundred days of protest for increasing reservation of jobs for Kannadigas in Karnataka.

Sad demise: Designer Wendell Rodricks, one of the most celebrated sartorialists in India, passed away at the age of 59 in Goa. Besides being an A-list designer, Rodricks was also an activist for various social causes, the environment, and gay rights. In 2014, Government of India's fourth-highest civilian award, the Padma Shri, was conferred upon him.

Winning pair: Soon after the Lok Sabha verdict, in which Aam Aadmi Party lost all seven seats in Delhi to the Bharatiya Janata Party, Arvind Kejriwal and Prashant Kishor got together. And then began the reinvention of Arvind Kejriwal – the politician. Kishor’s first advice to the AAP national convener was to communicate as the chief minister of Delhi rather than as an opposition leader on a path of confrontation and constantly at loggerheads with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Saahil Menghani breaks down how the poll strategist designed a many-sided campaign for AAP and micromanaged it.

Introspection: The results of the Delhi assembly polls were somewhat foretold in the statement of RSS top functionary Suresh ‘Bhaiyyaji’ Joshi, who just a day earlier had mentioned that those opposing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were not necessarily opposing the Hindus. Sidharth Mishra writes that the apparatchiks and the propagandists for the BJP are already blaming the “selfish Delhi voters” for having overlooked the “need to care for nation’s security and Hindus safety”. However, the BJP doesn’t have to look farther than its own actions in the past three months in the Capital for their rout.

On the lines of last year’s ‘Howdy-Modi’ event in Houston, US President Donald Trump will address a similar event in PM Modi’s home state of Gujarat when he visits India in the last week of February. Trump will participate in a huge joint public meeting with PM Modi at the newly renovated Motera stadium in Ahmedabad. The event will be called "Kem Chho, Trump". Watch to know more.

