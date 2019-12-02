News18 Daybreak | 10 Killed, Schools & Colleges Shut after Heavy Downpour in Tamil Nadu and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today’s Big Stories

10 killed, schools & colleges shut after heavy downpour in Tamil Nadu; Met dept issues flood alert

Rains lashed many parts of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry on Sunday with the North-East monsoon triggering a heavy spell in the last 24 hours, killing at least 10 people. The rains claimed one life in the state capital, even as the Met Office predicted more showers in the next two days. Hundreds of people have been evacuated from low-lying areas, exams postponed and warnings issued as the rains continued unabated. Follow the live updates here.

White House to skip judiciary committee hearing in Trump impeachment probe

The White House declared on Sunday it would not participate in the first impeachment hearings before the House Judiciary Committee as Democrats prepared to approve their report on Tuesday making the case for President Donald Trump’s removal from office. The Democratic majority on the House Intelligence Committee says its report will speak for itself in laying out possible charges of bribery or “high crimes and misdemeanors", the constitutional standard for impeachment.

Govt agenda: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said he has ordered a review of all on-going development projects in the state, including the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train. Earlier, Thackeray had stayed the metro shed project in Mumbai's Aarey Colony and withdrawn cases against the green activists.

Coming to terms: Fear and shock have gripped the families of the accused in the brutal rape and murder of a woman veterinarian as they struggle to come to terms with the situation. Caught in sudden public glare, the accused's parents said appropriate punishment should be given to their sons.

Raised charges: Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Sunday said it will raise call and data plan charges for pre-paid customers from December 3, becoming the second operator after Vodafone Idea to announce an increase in its tariffs.

No extension: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Sunday indicated that there will be no extension for members of the selection committee whose tenures have ended, saying "you cannot go beyond" that. According to the move, the Board's chairman MSK Prasad and his colleague Gagan Khoda's terms have expired.

Clash of titans: Two of the foremost constitutional chairs in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, aren’t quite seeing eye to eye. To lend a perspective of what went wrong between the two and if at all the fractures can be mended, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar spoke to News18’s Sougata Mukhopadhyay in an exclusive interview. Read Part I and Part II of the interview here.

India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) fell in the second quarter of the ongoing financial year fell to 4.5%. This is the lowest since the January-March quarter of 2013. Watch to know more.

Curated and compiled by Angana Chakrabarti

