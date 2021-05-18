News18 Daybreak | 19 People Stranded in a Bus in Amreli; Clotting Reported Post Covishield Jab in India

Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates: 19 People Stranded in a Bus in Amreli, Severe Storm Weakens After Landfall in Gujarat

The landfall process of the eye of extremely severe cyclonic storm Tauktae, which had hit Gujarat coast in Saurashtra between Diu and Una around 9 pm, ended around 12 am on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department said.

Rats Nibble Newborn’s Feet in Indore Hospital; Probe Ordered

In a case of negligence, rats nibbled a newborn child’s feet in a government-run hospital here in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, prompting the facilitys management to order a probe, officials said. A case of rats gnawing at the feet of a child at government-run Maharaja Yeshwantrao (MY) hospitals nursery care unit for newborn babies – has come to light, the facility’s superintendent, Dr Pramendra Thakur, said.

26 Cases of Miniscule Bleeding, Clotting Reported Post Covishield Jab in India: Govt Panel

India has reported 26 potential cases of bleeding and clotting after administration of Covishield vaccine, a government panel investigating adverse events following Covid-19 immunisation has found. The Union Health Ministry said in a statement on Monday that over 23,000 adverse events have been reported since the vaccination drive involving Covishield and Covaxin vaccines started in the country and of these 700 cases were reported to be serious.

Court Pulls Up Telangana Govt For Less Testing, Calls for Stricter Curbs to Control Covid-19 Spread

Hyderabad High court on Monday rapped up the Telangana government for sluggish Covid-19 testing as the state collected less than 1 lakh swabs. The slow testing speed comes at a time when the state, like the other parts of the country, is in the middle of a disastrous second wave of coronavirus.

US to Send Extra 20 Million Covid Vaccine Doses Abroad, White House Says

The United States will release an additional 20 million doses of Covid vaccines abroad, bringing the total being shipped out to 80 million, the White House said Monday.

Viral Video of Mumbai’s Trident Hotel ‘Collapsing’ in Cyclone Tauktae Turns Out to be from Saudi Arabia

Amid several images and videos of the damage caused by Cyclone Tauktae that have taken over social media, one particular video showing a chunk of a building collapsing into a parking lot has gone viral. The video surfaced even as the powerful cyclone continued to create wreak havoc in Maharashtra on Monday and caused considerable damage to property.

Rainwater Enters Through Ceiling in Newly-built Covid-19 ICU Ward in MP, Video Goes Viral

The 36-second video, made by an attendee of a Covid-19 patient, showed attendees of other admitted patients trying to collect their essential belongings in order to protect them from getting wet. One of the attendees was also seen using a mop to keep the water out of the ward.

