News18 Daybreak | 2 Dead, 22 Missing After Maharashtra Dam Breach Floods Villages and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Incessant rains across Maharashtra leaves 37 dead; Skymet says downpour to continue

Parts of Maharashtra came to a complete halt on Tuesday because of torrential downpour, which left cities like Mumbai and Pune waterlogged. Around 37 people are said to have died across Maharashtra in rain-related incidents, including the 21 who died in a wall collapse in Malad. Meanwhile, 22 people have gone missing and two killed after a dam in Ratnagiri overflowed.

Heavy rains lashing Mumbai since Sunday have thrown rail, air, and road traffic out of gear, with several trains and flights cancelled. The rainfall in the 24-hour period before 8.30 am on Tuesday was the highest since 2005. According to Skymet, the rains will only to intensify from today as the weather systems move towards the West Coast.

Rajya Sabha to debate electoral reforms including EVMs following notices by 12 oppn parties

The issues of ‘One Nation, One Election’ and Electronic Voting Machines are among a slew of electoral reform that will be raised in the Rajya Sabha today, after opposition parties called for a discussion in the house on the subject. Several of the opposition parties, who have been demanding for atleast 50% voter-verified paper trail (VVPAT), held an informal meeting with the Leader of the Opposition in the upper house – Ghulam Nabi Azad last Wednesday. The parties are also expected to ask for state funding for polls and will raise the issue of the misuse of social media during elections.

In Other News

Relief to Mallya: The UK High Court on Tuesday allowed embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya to appeal at least on one of the five grounds against his extradition order signed off by the UK home secretary. Mallya faces fraud and money laundering charges amounting to Rs 9,000 crore in India.

Admonishment: PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday pulled up legislator Akash Vijayvargiya, son of BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, for assaulting a civic official with a bat in Indore. At the BJP’s parliamentary party meeting, Modi said the party did not need lawmakers who spoil its image.

Major jolt: The Centre has declared as ‘unconstitutional’ the decision by the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government to issue Scheduled Caste certificates to 17 Most Backward Caste. Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot assured the House that he would request the government to withdraw its decision.

ICC World Cup 2019: India rode on Rohit Sharma's free-flowing 92-ball 104 and Jasprit Bumrah's four-wicket haul to beat Bangladesh by 28 runs at Edgbaston on Tuesday (July 2) and confirm their spot in the semifinals of the 2019 World Cup. Bangladesh has now been knocked out of the tournament.

Communal tensions: A group of locals in old Delhi's Chandni Chowk took to the streets on Tuesday asking for peace and 'resumption of normal business' after a clash over a parking spot turned communal on Sunday night. People from the two communities held a discussion on ways to defuse tensions.

On Our Specials

Budget 2019: The draft of the New Education Policy has ambitious recommendations with an aim to turn India into a “knowledge superpower”. But, if we go by the past budgetary commitments, the share of total spending on education in the Union budget has only decreased between 2014, when the BJP first came to power and 2019. As Eram Agha argues, with the NEP setting the stage for a revamp of the education sector, the expectation this time is of an increased budget allocation that can be spent in the right direction - “teachers training.”

Of ‘goodwill’: The decision of the Yogi Adityanath government last Friday to include 17 Other Backward Classes (OBC) in the list of Scheduled Castes (SC) has already created a political furore in the state. According to Suhas Munshi, the move is arguably a win-win for the BJP as it is likely to strengthen its base among these communities that have been demanding SC status for 15 years. This will also create goodwill in the larger OBC community.

On Reel

India is battling weather extremes. With the water crisis in Chennai and deluge in Mumbai, climate change has become all the more evident. Watch the video to know more.