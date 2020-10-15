News18 Daybreak | 31 Killed as Heavy Rains Batter Telangana, Andhra & Maharashtra and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

31 Killed as Heavy Rains Batter Telangana, Andhra & Maha, Wreak Havoc in K'taka; Centre Assures Help

At least 25 rain-related deaths were reported in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, while heavy downpour wreaked havoc in Karnataka as a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal crossed the coast in Kakinada, leaving behind a trail of destruction in the southern states. Six more people, including four members of a family, were killed in a wall collapse triggered by heavy rains in Pandharpur town of Maharashtra's Solapur district during the day. While 15 people died in Hyderabad following incessant rainfall, which led to waterlogging on roads and inundation of some low-lying areas in the city, 10 people were killed in rain-related incidents across Andhra Pradesh in the last 48 hours.

Names of 10,000 ‘Ineligible Persons’ and Their Descendants to Be Deleted from Final Assam NRC List

Around 10,000 names will be deleted from the final NRC in Assam as many "ineligible persons" and their descendants were included in the list, according to a directive issued by its state coordinator Hitesh Dev Sarma and officials in the know of the decision. Sarma wrote to all the Deputy Commissioners and District Registrar of Citizen Registration (DRCR) on Tuesday, directing them to issue speaking orders for the deletion of such names. "As per the reports received from your end through Webform, some names of ineligible persons belonging to the categories of DF (declared foreigners)/DV ('D' voters)/PFT (pending in Foreigners Tribunals) along with their descendants have found entry to the NRC," he said.

In Other News

Covid vaccine: Russia has granted regulatory approval to a second Covid-19 vaccine, according to its register of authorised medicines. The jab was developed by the Vector Institute in Siberia and completed early-stage human trials last month. However, results have not been published yet and a large-scale trial, known as Phase III, has not yet begun.

Theatres to reopen: Theatres will open this week in several places, including Delhi and parts of Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat with stringent dos and don’ts in keeping with the new COVID-19 normal. They will, however, remain closed in states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Chhattisgarh.

Amid border dispute: China's ambassador Sun Weidong said both countries need to enhance mutual trust and strengthen cooperation to "write a new chapter in China-India friendship". “We need to enhance mutual trust and strengthen cooperation more than ever to write a new chapter in China-India friendship," said Sun.

For public benefit: The Supreme Court told the Centre that the common man's Diwali is in the government's hands as it sought implementation of the decision to waive interest-on-interest for loans up to Rs 2 crore for eight categories. The top court gave the Centre till November 2 to update it on the issuance of circulars in this matter.

Contentious: The Punjab government has decided to convene a special session of the state assembly on October 19 to bring in a legislation to counter the Centre's farm laws. A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by CM Amarinder Singh in Chandigarh.

On Our Specials

Aftertaste of rebellion: Munirathna, a BJP turncoat, expressed his happiness that he would not have to go the polling station to exercise his franchise for the upcoming byelection in the Rajarajeshwarinagar (RRNagar) constituency. He had switched camps to bring down the then JD(S)-Congress coalition government and help BS Yediyurappa return to power. Deepa Balakrishnan reports that it is a tough task ahead for the BJP nominee ahead of RR Nagar bypolls.

MP bypolls: If wishes were horses, Kamal Nath would have been a jockey. The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and state Congress unit chief is plotting a comeback in the central Indian state where his party lost power in March this year. Crucial bypolls are being held on November 3 in 28 assembly seats which will have a bearing on the continuation of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP regime in the state. Rasheed Kidwai writes that while the Congress needs a stunning performance to get back in power, some ground-level surveys, reportedly conducted by organisations and individuals considered sympathetic to the BJP, have presented a rather dismal scenario for the ruling party.