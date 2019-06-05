News18 Daybreak | 311 People Placed Under Observation as Nipah Scare Returns to Kerala and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For
Get a fresh dose of the news that matters delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way to get you started and informed for the day ahead.
News18 illustration by Mir Suhail.
Today's Big Story
311 people placed under observation after 23-year-old student tests positive
As many as 311 people have been placed under observation a year after the first outbreak of Nipah virus in Kerala.
A state of alert was declared in Ernakulum, Thrissur and Idukki districts after the state government confirmed that a 23-year-old student had tested positive for the virus.
Quarantine: According to reports, the 311 people placed under “home quarantine” had been in touch with the man. Among them are nurses of the private hospital where the man was undergoing treatment.
"Steps have been taken to identify the source of the virus. There is enough stock of necessary medicine for treatment," state Health minister K K Shailaja said.
Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that he had assured Kerala health minister of all possible support from the Central government. A team of six experts also arrived in Kochi from the Centre.
Background: The first identified cases of last year had contracted the virus from fruit bats – an outbreak that claimed 17 lives. State’s animal husbandry and forest departments are said to be in efforts to identify the source of the latest case of breakout.
In Other News
J&K Assembly polls: Election Commission has said that the dates for the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be considered for later this year and will be announced following the conclusion of the Amarnath Yatra. The poll body’s statement said that it will keep monitoring the situation and take inputs from all “necessary quarters”.
The hit list: The Ministry of Home Affairs, under its new minister Amit Shah, has prepared a hit list of top 10 militants in the Valley, which includes names of wanted terrorists such as Hizbul Mujahideen chief Riyaz Naikoo, Lashkar-e-Taiba district commander Wasim Ahmed alias Osama and Hizbul’s Ashraf Maulvi.
Alliance woes: Both Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav decided to go their separate ways for the upcoming Assembly bypolls in Uttar Pradesh. Mayawati first decided to put a temporary hold on the Bahujan Samaj Party’s alliance with Samajwadi Party citing the latter’s failure to rake up votes even on its stronghold seats in the recent Lok Sabha elections.
Not in good taste: Union Minister Giriraj Singh is facing flak for targeting Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and LJP chief and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan for holding iftar parties. Referring to the images the two leaders put up, Singh said that the pictures would have been as beautiful had they organised “phalahar on Navratri”.
Payal Tadvi’s case: The Mumbai Crime Branch approached the Bombay High Court seeking custody of three senior doctors of a civic hospital for allegedly abetting the suicide of Mumbai doctor Payal Tadvi. The Crime Branch's petition, seeking their custody for interrogation, will be heard on June 6.
On Our Specials
Passing the baton: Sushma Swaraj’s exclusion from Modi Cabinet 2.0 — along with Arun Jaitley’s opting out of the swearing-in exercise for health reasons — raised many eyebrows and, perhaps, made one wonder whether it was final curtains on the era of late Atal Bihari Vajpayee (at the helm) and Advani (the virtual helmsman). Shekhar Iyer writes how trust, generational shift and ability to deliver drove the choices for Narendra Modi's second cabinet of ministers.
More than a sop: While it may look like an exercise in loss, Arvind Kejriwal's decision to make public transport free for women will inevitably result in increased security for women with more and more women occupying public spaces. This will also lead to an increase in women participation in the labour force. Adrija Bose analyses how this scheme will affect women’s safety and their participation in the labour force.
On Reel
As Ramadan - the holiest month in the Islamic calendar - comes to an end, Muslims around the world get busy whipping up a feast. Learn how to make the two most delectable and popular dishes that this festival is incomplete without.
<style>.embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; }</style><div class='embed-container'><iframe src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/_2rJttypOaQ' frameborder='0' allowfullscreen></iframe></div>
Also Watch
-
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Delhi Speaks Out on Kejriwal's Promise of Free Transport for Women
-
Sunday 02 June , 2019
'Mamata Belongs to Family of Demons': BJP MP Slams Bengal CM for Jailing Those Who Chant 'Jai Shri Ram'
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Cycle Fani Aftermath: How People In Odisha Are Piecing Together Their Lives
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Harsh Vardhan Takes Charge as Health Minister, to Focus on Implementation of Ayushman Bharat
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan Says He 'Doesn't Know' About the Aishwarya Rai Meme Posted By Vivek Oberoi
- Cricket World Cup 2019: DRS Technology Explained Ahead of India vs South Africa Game
- Sushmita Sen Almost Lost Out on Miss Universe to Aishwarya Rai Because of THIS Reason
- India vs South Africa | Virat Kohli v Kagiso Rabada: The Delicious Anger Games
- Dual-Display Microsoft Surface Hybrid Laptop May Launch Later This Year
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s