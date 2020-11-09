News18 Daybreak | 4 Security Personnel, 3 Terrorists Killed in Gunbattle in J&K and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Army Officer, 2 Soldiers, BSF Jawan Killed While Foiling Infiltration Bid in J&K’s Machil, 3 Terrorists Eliminated

Four security forces personnel, including an Army officer, and three militants were killed during a failed infiltration bid by the ultras along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Machil sector on Sunday, officials said. The militants made an abortive bid during the night to infiltrate into the Indian side of the LoC in Machil sector in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, they added.

Telangana Topper Who Died by Suicide Was Told to 'Vacate LSR College Hostel, Denied Scholarship'

A student of Lady Shri Ram College for Women in Delhi died by suicide on November 3 after failing to receive an installment of her scholarship that was due in March. A resident of Telangana, she was the state class 12 exam topper and had mortgaged her house to fund her higher education. She was also affected by the decision of the administration to revoke hostel facilities for all students except freshers

Can't Afford 2nd Wave of Covid, Warns Thackeray as He Hints at Opening Temples in Maha Post Diwali

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday hinted at the possibility of reopening of temples in the state after Diwali. The issue of allowing public into the temples has been a contentious one in the state as the Opposition has attacked the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government over its decision to keep the temples closed.

Melania, Donald Trump Headed for Divorce? Ex-White House Aide Claims First Lady is 'Counting Minutes'

Melania Trump is allegedly waiting for Trump to concede defeat and leave the White House before she can end her 15-year-long marriage with the businessman and Republican incumbent. Trump's former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman, who was quoted by Daily Mail as saying, "Melania is counting every minute until he is out of the office and she can divorce".

IPL 2020: Virat Kohli Doesn't Find Place in Sanjay Manjrekar's IPL XI for the Season; Suryakumar Yadav Included

Former India batsman and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has picked his XI for IPL 2020, and surprisingly RCB skipper Virat Kohli does not find a place in the team. Instead he has gone with Suryakumar Yadav at no.3. Also Devdutt Padikkal, despite having a mighty successful season, did not make it to the XI.

Hope, Sense of Equality and a Lot of Desi Music: Lockdown Spawns MP’s First All-Girls Band

as often the worst of times lead to positivity of some sorts, the lockdown has offered Madhya Pradesh its first all-girls musical band in Jabalpur city. The troupe, Shri Janki, has 15 members and has made it a point to choose Kabir's couplets, Hindi poetry, Bundeli and tribal folk songs to make a mark for itself and also preserve the region's rich heritage, avoiding popular film music.