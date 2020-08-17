News18 Daybreak | 4G Mobile Internet Services Restored in Ganderbal, Udhampur Districts of J&K and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Year on, 4G Mobile Internet Services Restored in Ganderbal, Udhampur Districts of J&K on Trial Basis

High-speed mobile internet services were restored on a trial basis in one district each in Kashmir and Jammu regions over a year after the facility was suspended, according to an official order on Sunday. According to the order issued by the Jammu and Kashmir home department, the high-speed mobile data services will be restored in Ganderbal district of Kashmir and Udhampur of Jammu region with immediate effect. The order shall remain valid till September 8 next month, it said.

BJP Fumes Over Rahul Gandhi's 'Facebook Controller' Charge, Calls Congress Leader 'Loser Who Cribs'

Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Rahul Gandhi for accusing BJP of 'controlling WhatsApp and Facebook', Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday dubbed the Congress leader a "loser" who "keeps cribbing". Prasad also reminded him of his party's alleged alliance with Cambridge Analytica. Gandhi had cited an article published in The Wall Street Journal that stated Facebook India "took no action after BJP politicians posted content accusing Muslims of intentionally spreading the coronavirus, plotting against the nation and waging a 'love jihad' campaign by seeking to marry Hindu women".

In Other News

Horrific: Two men were arrested after a minor Dalit girl was raped and murdered in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri district. The 13-year-old girl's body was found in a sugarcane field that belonged to one of the accused. The girl's father said that her eyes were gouged out, tongue cut and she was strangled, according to a report.

Mob attack: A group of nearly 20 cow vigilantes attacked and injured a 48-year-old shepherd in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir after his son drove a few cows away from their pastureland. Mohammad Asghar received serious injuries and is currently under treatment at a hospital.

Rejig: The Congress appointed senior party leader Ajay Maken as the new general secretary in-charge for Rajasthan, replacing Avinash Pande. Party chief Sonia Gandhi also set up a three-member committee to resolve the issues raised by party rebels in Rajasthan.

No more: Former cricketer-turned-politician Chetan Chauhan passed away due to COVID-19 related complications after being put on life support for nearly 36 hours. Chauhan, who was a minister in the UP cabinet, was initially admitted at SGPGI in Lucknow, and later moved to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

Money laundering case: A Chinese man who is accused in a cross-border money laundering racket, had been bribing Buddhist lamas in Delhi's Majnu ka Tila to gather information about the Dalai Lama and his associate, the Income Tax department found. According to officials, Peng used to handover nearly Rs 3 lakh in cash to the monks.

On Our Specials

Novel measures: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu has instructed for the installation of four large display screens in the Chamber of the Upper House and six additional small screens in the four galleries of the House. Payal Mehta reports that other things such as audio consoles in galleries; ultraviolet germicidal irradiation; special cables connecting the two Houses for transmission of audio-visual signals; and a poly-carbonate sheet separating the Official Gallery from the Chamber of the House will also be made available on his orders.

Fighting identity crisis: During the British era, nomads were involved in handicrafts, animal husbandry, story-telling, tattooing, fortune-telling, snake charming, acrobatics and ayurvedic medicines. However, due to modernisation followed by rural encroachments, these tribes have lost their jobs, dignity and identity. Sujit Nath reports that the consequences of unplanned urbanisation have become disastrous for them as most have resorted to begging.