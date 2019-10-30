News18 Daybreak | 5 Migrant Labourers Killed in Militant Attack in J&K and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today’s Big Stories

5 migrant labourers killed in militant attack in J&K’s Kulgam district; EU MP says delegation being kept away from people

In the seventh attack on migrants in Jammu and Kashmir, suspected militants on Tuesday evening killed five labourers, from West Bengal in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district. In the last 15 days, 11 non-locals have been killed in similar attacks in southern areas of the restive region. The incident took place as a delegation of 23 European Union parliamentarians is visiting Kashmir. One of the European delegates, Spanish parliamentarian Hermann Tertsch told News18, “We are conscious of the fact that we are being kept away from some people". Meanwhile, people in Kashmir said that the visit was a "managed show", and no genuine person was allowed to meet the delegation.

Shiv Sena chief calls off meeting with BJP after Devendra Fadnavis denies sharing of CM's post

Hours after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis denied that the Shiv Sena had been assured of the chief minister's post for two-and-a-half years as part of a power-sharing "formula", Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday cancelled his party's meeting with the BJP on the formation of the next government. With the two parties locked in a political tussle, Sena leader Sanjay Raut took a potshot at the BJP, as well as Haryana’s JJP saying that there was no Dushyant Chautala in Maharashtra, whose father is in jail. The BJP Legislature party will be meeting later today over the issue. Party president Amit Shah will, however, remain absent from the meeting.

UN reform: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, while on a visit to Saudi Arabia, pressed for the reform of the United Nations while expressing regret over some countries for using the global body as a "tool" rather than an "institution" to resolve conflicts. Modi also said that India will invest a massive $100 billion in oil and gas infrastructure to meet energy needs of an economy that is being targeted to nearly double in five years.

Kartarpur delegation: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri are among the 575 people who will be part of the inaugural jatha to Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan through the Kartarpur corridor.

ED custody ends: Senior Congress leader and former Union finance minister P Chidambaram, whose Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody in the INX Media money laundering case ends today, has been suffering from the chronic Crohn's disease and needs immediate treatment at a super-speciality hospital.

First day-night test: The Bangladesh Cricket Board has agreed to India's proposal to play a day-night Test at Eden Gardens in Kolkata during the upcoming two-match series. The game, starting on November 22, will be the first day-night Test for both teams and second of the series.

Lebanese PM resigns: Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri said he would submit his resignation on Tuesday, declaring he had hit a "dead end" in trying to resolve a crisis unleashed by huge protests against Lebanon's ruling elite.

Free bus ride: On Tuesday morning, the Delhi government rolled out a travel scheme that offers free rides to women in the national capital in over 5,500 state-run buses. Women travellers will be given special pink tickets in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses to avail the free-ride scheme. Calling it his bhai dooj gift, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "The country can progress when the women will progress." So when I boarded the DTC bus from Vasant Kunj and the conductor asked me to get my ticket, I was naturally surprised. The smiling conductor seemed to guess my confusion and urged me to come forth, nonetheless. Rakhi Bose explains what Delhi women feel about Kejriwal's 'Bhai Dooj' gift?

‘Severe’ air pollution: The day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality remained "very poor" while improving significantly over the previous year. But that, experts said, wasn't really a reason to cheer, with weather conditions greatly aiding the air quality, while systemic issues remain. As per the National Air Quality Index, which the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) maintains, the worst air quality index (AQI) was at 11am on October 28 at 362. The day after, things worsened with the air quality hitting severe levels in Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Panipat and Noida, while Delhi was on the cusp with an AQI of 400 (401-500 is ‘severe’ level) and Ghaziabad with an AQI of 446 was veering dangerously towards the emergency or ‘very severe’ levels. Aniruddha Ghosal explains why Delhi is on the verge of drowning in ‘severe’ air pollution after Diwali​

'Something very big has happened' were Donald Trump's words as he announced the death of ISIS chief Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi. The elusive 48-year-old had been the world's most-wanted man and was caught after spending years in hiding. But why was Baghdadi so sought after and how was he hunted down? CNN-News18's Uday Singh Rana explains.

