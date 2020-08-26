Opposition convene meeting of CMs- NEET, JEE postponement on agenda; Authorities make regulations for exam centres

A day after fireworks at the Congress meeting, an attempt is being made to recover lost ground and do some damage control. Sources said party interim president Sonia Gandhi and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee have got together to take on the BJP over issues- postponement of the NEET and JEE Main examinations and protecting the federal structure of the country. Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood also requested the centre to postpone the exams citing the current situation in the country.

Arrangements made: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has made adequate arrangements for maintaining social distancing norms in the examinations centre for JEE and NEET- scheduled from September 1-6 and September 13, respectively. NTA earlier had issued instructions for candidates to ensure their safety during the coronavirus pandemic.

In Other News

Collapsed: At least 13 people have been killed and several are still missing after a residential building collapsed in western India, where a rescue operation has been under way for more than 28 hours, officials said. The emergency services have found 76 people alive, but there are still around 6 unaccounted for following the disaster in Mahad, south of Mumbai.

Conspiracy: A fire broke out in the protocol department in the North block of the Kerala Secretariat, which houses important offices, in state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Soon after, the opposition said the fire was a conspiracy to destroy evidence in the gold smuggling case.

COVID count: With 60,975 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's COVID-19 tally rose to 31,67,323, while recoveries surged to 24,04,585. The death toll climbed to 58,390 with 848 fatalities being reported in a span of 24-hours. The COVID-19 case fatality rate has declined to 1.84 per cent.

Prashant Bhushan case: The Supreme Court reserved the order in a contempt case against activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan, also granted him 30 minutes to 'think over' his stand of not expressing regret over his tweets against the judiciary. "He (Bhushan) should withdraw all statements and express regret," said the top law officer when the bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra sought his views on the 'defiant' statement of Bhushan.

On Our Specials

Pulwama plot: The conspiracy to attack the CRPF convoy in Pulwama in February 2019 was hatched by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Maulana Masood Azhar and his two brothers Rauf Azghar and Maulana Mohammed Ammar, and was executed in Kashmir by his nephew Ummer Farooq, the National Investigation Agency has said in its chargesheet . Arunima writes how the deadly Pulwama attack was planned.

Unintended consequences: Pressure from organisations and advocacy groups from across the country, is mounting against the government's proposal of increasing the minimum age of marriage of women. Among the most severe critics are some young women themselves working on the ground against the illegal practice, describe the idea of increasing the minimum age as ‘regressive’. Suhas Munshi writes.