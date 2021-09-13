News18 Daybreak | A Surprise BJP Pick, Bhupendra Patel Ticks the Right Boxes; Indian Forces to be Trained to Fight Taliban

A Surprise BJP Pick, Bhupendra Patel Ticks the Right Boxes Ahead of 2022 Gujarat Polls

From being the chairman of the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority to being chosen in 2017 to contest his first election and now being the surprise choice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the next chief minister of Gujarat, 59-year-old Bhupendra Patel is as low-profile a politician as one can be. Till early Sunday morning, Patel had just 14,000-odd followers on Twitter and was hardly in contention for the top chair, if one went by the speculation in the media. Earlier on Sunday, he was planting saplings in his constituency with a handful of supporters and then held a small organisational meeting before he is said to have learnt that he was to be the choice as the next CM.

Indian Forces to be Trained to Fight Taliban as Afghan Fall Has ‘Grave Implications’ for Country’s Borders

Border forces and armed police units deployed in the counter-terrorism grid have been directed by the central security establishment to prepare and administer a new training module on the Taliban and its modus operandi to the troops in view of the “emerging" scenario following the Islamic militia taking over Afghanistan. Stating that the fall of Kabul to the Taliban last month may have a “serious bearing" on the security situation in India, the ground forces and their intelligence setup have been asked to update both their strategy, tactics and combat syllabus on the new “geo-political situation in central and south Asia and its grave security implication on India’s borders and the hinterland."

Congress to Fight 2022 UP Polls Under Priyanka Gandhi’s Leadership, Says Salman Khurshid

The Congress will be fighting for the crucial 2022 UP assembly elections under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, said senior party leader and former union minister Salman Khurshid on Sunday. When asked about the probable chief ministerial face for grand old-party in the state, Khurshid referred to Priyanka, however, adding that no official announcement in the matter had come either from Gandhi or the party for now. He said the party was glad to be fighting under her leadership for now. The Senior Congressman had earlier said the party would not form alliance with any other in the upcoming polls.

Newly Released FBI Memo Hints at Saudi Involvment with 9/11 Hijackers

The Biden administration declassified an FBI memo Saturday that fortified suspicions of official Saudi involvement with the hijackers in the September 11, 2001 attacks, but it fell well short of proof that victims’ families suing Saudi Arabia had hoped for. The memo from April 4, 2016, which had been classified until now, showed links between Omar Bayoumi, at the time a student but suspected to have been a Saudi intelligence operative, and two of the Al-Qaeda operatives who took part in the plot to hijack and crash four airliners into targets in New York and Washington.

Nargis Fakhri Opens up on Dating Uday Chopra for 5 Years: People Told Me to Keep it Quiet

Nargis Fakhri, who is best known for her role in films Main Tera Hero and Rockstar, has opened up on her relationship with actor Uday Chopra. She also shared that she has been keeping away from the film industry beacuse of health iisues and when she wanted to make a comeback, the Covid pandemic struck. About her former relationship with Uday, Nargis told ETimes, “Uday and I dated for 5 years and he was the most beautiful human I met in India. I never have said this to the press as people told me to keep my relationship quiet, but I regret that because I should have shouted from the mountain tops that I was with such a beautiful soul. The internet and social media is very fake and the people out there won’t know what the truth is."

FM Nirmala Sitharaman: Protection from Coronavirus Through Vaccination Can Eliminate Economic Perils

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman explains the risks that a recovered Indian economy could face ahead, and says the Centre will not undermine farmers by bringing imports but the government will manage prices. In an exclusive interview to political editor Marya Shakil of CNN-News18, she also addresses the Infosys controversy by saying that the “anti-national statement" made by RSS-backed magazine Panchajanya was not right at all.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here