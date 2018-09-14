English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Daybreak | ABVP Wins DUSU Polls, BJP and Congress' Spar over Mallya and Other Stories You May Have Missed
Celebrations broke out with bursting of crackers and loud cheering at the Kingsway camp counting venue as the results were announced. (Photo: Twitter)
In case you missed it
The BJP and Congress indulged in a war of words over the Vijay Mallya affair, with both the parties accusing each other of colluding with the beleaguered aviation tycoon. Hitting out at finance minister Arun Jaitley over his “meeting” with Mallya, Congress president Rahul Gandhi accused him of lying to hide the “free passage” he allegedly gave to the fugitive businessman to flee to London. Rebutting the claims, the ruling party alleged that the Gandhi family tried to salvage the sinking Kingfisher Airlines with a “sweet deal”.
The ABVP emerged victorious in the Delhi University Student Union election on Thursday, winning three posts of president, vice-president and joint-secretary amid allegations of EVM tampering. The NSUI, the student wing of the Congress, secured just one seat, claiming that the loss was the result of a ‘concerted conspiracy’ to bring them down. The third contender, the CYSS-AISA alliance, failed to win even a single seat.
The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered early release of Dalit leader and Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad alias Ravan, who has been in jail since June last year in the Saharanpur caste violence case. The decision to withdraw NSA and release Azad is being seen as BJP's move to reach out to Dalits ahead of 2019 elections and comes just weeks after it faced Dalit ire for Supreme Court's alleged dilution of the SC/ST Act.
Reflecting back on his 19-day indefinite fast, which he called off on Wednesday in the face of deteriorating health, Patidar leader Hardik Patel vowed to continue his fight, but added that he needed to be “alive” to do so. "This is not a defeat of Hardik Patel or victory of the government. The fight for rights of farmers and downtrodden will continue. I will be able to fight only if I am alive,” said Patel. The BJP government did not send a single emissary to Hardik Patel during the period of his 'indefinite' fast to deal with his three demands: farm loan waiver, quotas for Patidars, and release of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) convener.
The Kerala High Court expressed satisfaction over the police investigation in the case of alleged rape of a nun by Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Hrishikesh Roy and AK Jayasankaran Nambiar was considering three separate petitions alleging that the police investigation in the case was "ineffective" as no arrest has been made even 79 days after the nun filed an FIR.
In corporate board rooms, not so long ago, a discussion about India would often include reference to a dichotomy – ‘India’ and ‘Bharat’. From politics to business, the strategies for India and Bharat had to be customised to the requirements, behavior and preferences of the respective audiences. While the two worlds continue to coexist in one, the divide is narrowing down, thanks to technology and also affordability of telecommunication and internet services as well as devices. Prema Sagar writes why public affairs are more relevant in the digital age now than ever.
On the day Supreme Court decriminalised gay sex between consenting adults, Anand Grover, who was representing petitioner Naz Foundation in the case, said he had no doubt in his mind that sooner or later, Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) would be repealed. Speaking exclusively to News18, Grover recalled the 20-year-long struggle to decriminalise homosexuality.
