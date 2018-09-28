English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Daybreak | Adultery Decriminalized, SC Verdict on Ayodhya Dispute and Other Stories You May Have Missed
Get a fresh dose of the news that matters, delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way, to get you started and informed, for the day ahead.
In case you missed it
Adultery quashed: In a historic judgement, the Supreme Court quashed adultery as a criminal offence in India. The court underlined that Section 497 treats women as properties of their husbands and is hence manifestly discriminatory. It trashed the central government's defence of Section 497 that it protects the sanctity of marriages.
Clearing the deck: In another major verdict, the Supreme Court declined to revisit the observations in its 1994 judgment that a mosque is not integral to Islam, clearing the way for hearing in the politically charged Ayodhya land dispute. In a majority verdict of 2:1, the apex court bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi civil suit has to be decided on the basis of evidence and the previous verdict has no relevance to it.
Sabrimala dispute: On Friday, the Supre Court is set to announce the much-awaited verdict on a batch of petitions seeking the entry of women aged between 10 and 50 into Kerala’s Sabarimala temple. The five-judge bench of the court, headed by CJI Dipak Misra, had in August reserved its verdict on the pleas challenging the age-old practice.
Controversial demand: The central government has asked the education department of Jammu and Kashmir to ensure schools across the state celebrate Surgical Strike Day on September 29 to mark the second anniversary of the Indian Army's strike against terror cells across the Line of Control in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
First-hand horror: In an interview with News18, actress Tanushree Dutta described - for the first time, in detail - her allegations of how she was sexually harassed by Nana Patekar on the set of 2008 film Horn ‘OK’ Pleassss. Dutta accused Patekar of misbehaving with her verbally and physically while filming a dance number for the film. Patekar has, however, denied the charges and said he may take legal action against the actress.
Ban porn: Taking suo motu cognisance of the gang rape of a Dehradun student by her seniors, who allegedly committed the crime after watching porn on their mobile phones, the Uttarakhand high court on Thursday asked the Centre to cancel the licences of websites offering obscene content.
Agree or disagree?
As the Supreme Court pronounced its judgment on the 158-year-old law on adultery, which has opened a Pandora’s legal box on sexual autonomy within marriage, one is forced to ponder over the all-pervading moral aura of marriage that is such that, until this day, the religiosity of its ‘sacred nature’ lingered even in the highest court. “What about the sanctity of marriage?” we hear. Read Ifra Jan's take on the scrapping of Section 497 of the IPC and what lies ahead for marriages in India.
On reel
Adultery as an offence treats a woman as "chattel" and "dents" her individual dignity as it emphasises that the husband's connivance or consent to her extramarital relationship does not result in a crime, wrote Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on Thursday. Watch the video to find out how Delhi reacted to the scrapping of the adultery as a criminal offence.
