News18 Daybreak | Afghanistan Asks India for Urgent Discussion at UNSC After Multiple Blasts; People Are Praying in Assam For Lovlina Borgohain's Victory in Tokyo Olympics

Afghanistan Asks India for Urgent Discussion at UNSC After Multiple Blasts Rock Kabul

Afghanistan on Tuesday asked India to call for an urgent discussion at the UN Security Council (UNSC) following blasts in Kabul, including a car explosion outside the defence minister’s residence. Sources told CNN-News18 that Afghanistan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar and EAM S. Jaishankar spoke to each other in this regard. Kabul was rocked by multiple blasts on Tuesday night. A loud blast followed by rapid gunfire rocked Kabul, less than two hours after a similar explosion went off in the Afghan capital.

People Are Praying in Assam For Her Victory in Tokyo Olympics- Lovlina Borgohain’s Father

Lovlina Borgohain’s family in Assam has been flooded with congratulatory messages since she became only the third boxer in Indian history to win an Olympic medal at the ongoing Tokyo Games last month. Come Wednesday, the family will be glued to their Television watching Lovlina’s semifinal bout against reigning world champion Busenaz Sumeneli of Turkey. Before Lovlina, Vijender Singh and MC Mary Kom have won bronze at the Olympics. The 23-year-old is gunning to become the first ever Indian to make the final of a boxing event at the Games and her proud father Tiken is positive she will bring more glory to the nation.

Covid-19: Rising R-rate in Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu Worries Govt

The Health Ministry on Tuesday said that the reproductive number, or the R-value, that indicates the extent of Covid-19 spread is more than one in eight states. If the R-value is lesser than one, it means the number of newly infected people is lower than the number of infected people in the preceding period which means the disease incidence is going down. When the second wave of the COVID-19 infection was at its peak, the overall R-value in the country was estimated to be 1.37 between March 9 to April 21.

Bommai’s Cabinet to Have 26 New Ministers; Swearing in at 5pm On Wednesday: Sources

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is set to appoint 26 new ministers for his state cabinet on Wednesday. Bommai has reportedly got approval from BJP high command in Delhi for cabinet formation, sources said. The swearing-in ceremony of the new council of ministers is set to take place at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru at 5pm on Wednesday. The CM was in Delhi the past couple of days to hold consultations with the BJP central leadership on expansion of his cabinet.

Akshay Kumar Says Rohit Shetty Directed Sooryavanshi ‘Should Be Released By Next Month’

Akshay Kumar on Tuesday said the release of his much-awaited film Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty, should ideally arrive in cinemas by September or October, now that the theatres are slowly starting to reopen with Covid-19 restrictions easing across the country. The release of the cop drama has been pushed thrice due to cinema halls being shut across the country owing to the coronavirus pandemic. At the trailer launch of his another long-awaited film BellBottom, Akshay Kumar was asked about an update on the release of Sooryavanshi, which also stars Katrina Kaif.

Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra Qualifies for Javelin Throw Final in First Attempt

India’s bright medal contender Neeraj Chopra on Wednesday qualified for the final of the javelin throw event at the Olympic Games with a stunning first attempt of 86.65m, here. Competing in his first Olympics, Chopra took just a few seconds to make to the final round to be heldnews

on Saturday as he sent the spear well past the qualifying mark of 83.50m during the group A qualifications. Finland’s Lassi Etelatalo also earned a direct qualification with an effort of 84.50m.

