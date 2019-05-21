English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Daybreak | After Exit Polls, BJP Demands Floor Test in MP and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For
Get a fresh dose of the news that matters delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way to get you started and informed for the day ahead.
File photo of Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath.
Today's Big Stories
Trouble for Congress post poll results?
The Lok Sabka election results may add a jolt to the Congress party, which is already facing a tough time keeping its flock together in the state. Trouble has already started brewing for the party with Madhya Pradesh BJP demanding a floor test.
Boosted by favourable exit polls predictions, the BJP has written to the Madhya Pradesh governor claiming that the Congress government doesn’t hold a majority in the state.
News18-IPSOS has predicted a win for the saffron party in the state pegging it at the 27-mark. The survey suggested that Congress will end up with a maximum of four seats.
Challenge accepted: CM Kamal Nath reacted by saying that he was ready for a floor test noting that the government has had to prove majority at least four times since it came into power last year. “They’ll try their best to disturb present government to save themselves from getting exposed,” he said.
This is not the first time that the Congress-led government is facing hardship. Rajasthan and Karnataka continue to be their trouble areas, and attempts to topple the governments may gain vigour if the party fails to leave a mark.
Celebration plans: Meanwhile, in light of the favourable exit polls that have suggested a thumping BJP victory, chief Amit Shah is set to host dinner for NDA leaders today. The Union Council is also likely to meet on Tuesday.
Chandrababu Naidu-led opposition delegation to approach EC
21 party leaders led by Chandrababu Naidu will approach the Election Commission in the wake of the grim exit poll prediction. The delegation is set to demand a recounting if EVM machines and VVPAT slips don’t match in seats where the tallying is taking place.
The move will come a day after Naidu reached out to Mamata Banerjee to discuss the possibilities of forming a non-BJP government of regional parties along with the Congress.
Exit Polls lead to 'Hindu Rashtra' clamour
Buoyed by exit polls that predicted a return of the BJP government at the Centre with a thumping majority, many Hindutva organisations are holding a 10-day convention from May 27 and the focus, this time, would be on ways to amend the Constitution to get India declared a “Hindu rashtra”. More on this, here.
In Other News
Vivek Oberoi gets NCW notice for meme
Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi has been mired in another controversy, this time for sharing a Twitter post which compared Aishwarya Rai’s personal life to the Lok Sabha exit polls. The actor, who plays PM Modi in the upcoming biopic, was served a notice by the NCW. His response: "What's wrong in it?
Markets soar day after exit polls
Domestic benchmark indices extended their rally on Monday with the BSE Sensex climbing 1,400 points, while the Nifty crossed the 11,800-mark as investors cheered exit poll results that showed a likely win for the ruling NDA in the general elections.
Sprinter Dutee Chand’s sisters claims she is being blackmailed by partner
Days after Dutee Chand came out, sister Saraswati Chand said that her partner had forced her into disclosing about the same-sex relationship. Dutee refuted the claim saying that her sister had threatened to ostracise her from the family.
Google suspends business with Huawei days after Trump added it to trade blacklist
After US sought to blacklist Huawei from around the world, Google on Monday suspended business with the Chinese telecom giant. Huawei will immediately lose access to updates to the Android operating system.
Ukraine Parliament to dissolve as President Zelenskiy calls for snap elections
In his inaugural speech, the 41-year-old president said that his top priority is ending the conflict with Russia-backed separatists in the country’s east. PM Volodymyr Groysman resigned in protest shortly afterwards.
News18 Election Tracker
A day after exit polls predicted a clean sweep for the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav met his ally and BSP supremo Mayawati on Monday.
Mayawati is said to have opted for a wait-and watch-policy till the results are revealed on May 23, while her ally chief will also tread with caution.
The in-fighting in the rival Yogi Adityanath camp reached a head on Monday, with the CM sacking the estranged BJP ally OP Rajbhar from his cabinet. The move came a day after the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party chief predicted a massive victory for the mahagathbandhan in Purvanchal
Following the conclusion of the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP-sponsored channel – NaMo TV has gone off air. A BJP leader, on conditions of anonymity, said that it was only meant as a tool of the party’s campaign as the channel had largely publicised PM Modi’s rallies.
An estimated 67.11 per cent of the nearly 91 crore electors turned up to cast their vote in this year's seven-phase Lok Sabha election, the highest ever turnout recorded in any parliamentary poll in India.
On Our Specials
Tribal voices were almost absent from the electoral discourse of 2019, writes Badri Narayan. Their aspirations, desires and underdevelopment rarely became the issues of 2019 parliamentary election. What do these communities need? To raise leaders from their own communities who can represent their voices
If the exit polls results are to be believed, then it is clear that the opposition parties failed to tap into the mood of this ‘silent voter’, writes Qazi Faraz Ahmad. So was it the government’s free toilets, gas cylinders given to rural households or the ‘pucca’ houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana that worked in BJP’s favour?
How right are exit polls? Is it ALWAYS right? No. It has been off the mark a few times in the past. Here's a look at the exit polls in the last five Lok Sabha elections to understand how often these predictions have held their ground.
On Reel
After 39 days intensive days of campaigns, slugfests and controversies, the world's largest democratic exercise is finally coming to a close. Here’s a look back at some of the key moments.
