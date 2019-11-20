News18 Daybreak | After Fiery LS Debate, Parliament Panel to Discuss Air Pollution Today and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today’s Big Stories

Parties slam each other in Lok Sabha debate on Air Pollution crisis; Parl Panel to discuss Air Pollution today

In a discussion on the air pollution crisis, particularly in national capital Delhi, the MPs in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday appeared to agree on two points — first, everyone needs to rise above party politics, and second, that farmers should not be blamed for stubble burning. Despite the severity of the crisis in most parts of northern India, only 115 of the total 534 MPs attended the session. Three Delhi BJP MPs used the opportunity to target the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government over its alleged inability to curb air pollution. A meeting of a parliamentary committee on the issue of air pollution in the national capital is now scheduled for today after the absence of most of its members and senior officials from its last meeting sparked outrage and raised questions over their seriousness in fighting the menace.

At Congress-NCP meeting today, name of likely alliance with Sena and its contours to be discussed

NCP and Congress leaders are expected to discuss a myriad of issues — from the name of their likely alliance if they join hands with the ideologically opposite Shiv Sena to the contours of their tie-up in the coming polls in their meeting scheduled today. According to an NCP leader, the two parties are uncomfortable with the name ‘Maha Shiv Aghadi’ (a grand alliance comprising the Sena) as they did not want the mention of the party names. Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena’s MLAs and senior leaders are likely to meet on Friday and discuss about the future course of the party.

In Other News

Differing evidence: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday told the Lok Sabha that the law and order situation in the Kashmir Valley has improved since August 5 when Jammu and Kashmir’s special status was revoked. However, the support data on the number of stone pelting incidences the Valley has seen since August 5 did not bolster the claim.

Political alignment?: Superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan on Tuesday indicated they are open to joining hands for the betterment of the people of Tamil Nadu if the need arises. "If Rajinikanth and I have to come together for the betterment of the state, we will," Haasan said and further added that the two can talk about policies later.

Strategic move: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday dashed off to Colombo, a day after Gotabaya Rajapaksa was sworn in as the new President of Sri Lanka. The visit is a short and unscheduled one in light of a new dispensation in Sri Lanka, albeit one that India would be cautious of and eager to make inroads early on.

Mamata vs Owaisi: In an apparent reference to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said she is “watching some extremists among minorities” who have their “base in Hyderabad”.

JNU Protests: The Delhi Police lodged two FIRs on Tuesday in connection with the protest by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students over a hostel fee hike. This comes despite reports of police brutalities on the students, an issue that was fervently raised by members of Parliaments on the second day of the Winter Session.

Dropped: A Swedish prosecutor on Tuesday said the alleged rape investigation involving WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who is currently in a prison in Britain, has been discontinued. In June, a Swedish court had ruled that Assange should not be detained and could be questioned in Britain.

On Our Specials

Slow and steady: There are several misnomers that find their way into the assessment of personalities and political parties. One such popular misconception about Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray is that he is a reluctant politician, who was pitchforked into the hurly-burly of politics against his inclinations. Dhaval Kulkarni writes that a nuanced reading of the enigmatic Uddhav shows that although he may have a personal and political personality in dissonance with that of his party which is known for its aggression, his style is actually understated.

On Reel

Sri Lanka got it's 7th President on November 18 as Gotabaya Rajapaksa won the election in the island nation. The election of a pro-China leader will have larger geopolitical implications in South Asia. Will Sri Lanka now grow closer to China or will it have a balanced relationship with both India and China? CNN-News18's Maha Siddiqui explains.

Curated and compiled by Karan Anand

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.