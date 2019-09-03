News18 Daybreak | After Meeting With Kulbhushan Jadhav, India Trains Guns at Pakistan and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today's Big Stories

After meeting with Kulbhushan Jadhav, India points fingers at Pakistan, says he is under "extreme pressure"

India on Tuesday was granted consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav for the first time since his arrest in 2016. A retired Indian Navy officer, Jadhav, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017. Acting High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia met with Jadhav in a sub-jail after India yielded to Pakistan's terms for the meeting despite having raised contentions earlier.

Following, the meeting that is said to have lasted for two hours the Ministry of External Affairs said that Kulbhushan Jadhav appeared to be under "extreme pressure" to parrot a false narrative and bolster Pakistan's untenable claims in his case. Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that the government will take out a "detailed report" about the meeting soon.

P Chidambaram won't be sent to Tihar for now as Delhi court extends CBI custody till today

A Delhi Court on Monday extended the CBI custody of former finance minister P Chidambaram by one day in the INX Media corruption case. Chidambaram, 73, has been subjected to custodial interrogation by the CBI for 11 days since his arrest on August 21. The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance granted to the INX Media group. The matter relating to his interim bail plea will be heard by the CBI court today.

In Other News

Indo-Pak tensions: Pakistan will never ever start a war with India, Prime Minister Imran Khan said, amid tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours over Kashmir. Hours after Khan's statement, however, Pakistan's foreign ministry said that his comment was being taken "out of context", and there was "no change in their nuclear policy".

Gauri Lankesh murder: Nearly two years after the murder of prominent journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh, an SIT probing the case will embark on a crucial mission to find the murder weapon – the only missing link in the investigation so far. The search for the weapon – a 7.65 mm-caliber country-made pistol – will be taken up once the rains and floods subside at the Vasai creek near Mumbai.

Economic slowdown: Growth of eight core industries dropped to 2.1 per cent in July, mainly due to contraction in coal, crude oil and natural gas production, according to a government data that was released on Monday. These core industries comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

Mission moon: After successfully performing the fifth and final orbit manoeuvre to refine its circular path around the moon on Sunday, Chandrayaan 2 lander, 'Vikram', successfully separated from the orbiter on Monday. The next manoeuvre is scheduled for Tuesday between 8:45 pm and 9:45 pm. Following this, there would be two deorbit manoeuvres of lander 'Vikram' to prepare for its landing in the south polar region of the moon.

Caribbean clean sweep: India produced a top-notch bowling performance in a clinical 257-run demolition of the West Indies in the second Test as a 2-0 series victory put them on top of ICC World Test Championship points table. The victory was 28th in Tests for Virat Kohli making him the most successful Indian captain in the traditional format of the sport.

Hurricane fury: Five people have been confirmed dead after Hurrican Dorian hit the Bahamas on Monday, pummeling the islands with a fearsome Category 4 assault that shredded roofs, hurled cars and forced even rescue crews to take shelter until the onslaught passes. The storm is now set to hit Florida peninsula.

On Our Specials

Fault lines: The National Register of Citizens (NRC), based on the three pillars of – detect, delete, deport – as we know now, has proved to be more complex, harrowing and impactful than one imagined. The fact that there were very few voices that challenged the very foundation of the whole exercise is testimony to how little information we had, how little invested we all were in the lives of those who were suspected of not being Indian citizens. Yengkhom Jilangamba writes how NRC final list has only brought to surface fault lines within society.

Ideological stand vs political survival: MK Stalin completed one year as the president of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on August 28 and his biggest achievement in this one year was to have taken the DMK-Congress alliance to a massive victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. But this victory, wherein the DMK-led alliance won 38 of the 39 seats in the state, has had little impact on the DMK’s position in Tamil Nadu and New Delhi. Veeraraghav TM looks at whether MK Stalin can withstand the BJP juggernaut in the upcoming assembly polls.

On Reel

More than a week after a video showed government school students in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district being served roti and salt as their mid-day meal, the state government booked the journalist who reported the incident. Watch to know more.

