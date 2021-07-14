News18 Daybreak | Agenda of Prashant Kishor's Meet With Rahul May Be Bigger Than Punjab, Roger Federer Withdraws from Tokyo Olympics

Polls Apart: Agenda of Prashant Kishor’s Meet With Rahul May Be Bigger Than Punjab

It was almost after five years that Prashant Kishor walked into Rahul Gandhi‘s residence on Tuesday. The ice was broken and the meeting, which lasted over three hours, predictably grabbed eyeballs. There was a bitter parting between the Congress and the poll strategist following the 2017 Uttar Pradesh elections where the ‘UP Ki Ladki’ strategy and slogan failed to take off. In private, after the results were out, Kishor said this was expected as the Congress was stubborn and arrogant. He also said that there was no question of working with the party in the future. But it’s also a fact that Prashant Kishor and Priyanka Vadra would often stay in touch and share a bonhomie.

‘God Wouldn’t Want Lives to be Lost’: Uttarakhand Cancels Kanwar Yatra This Year Owing to Covid-19

The Uttarakhand government has decided to cancel the Kanwar Yatra this year owing to the threat of Covid-19. The decision was taken after a high-level meeting between Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and top officials of the state government. “We are not interested in turning Haridwar into a Covid-19 hotspot. We do not want to put people’s lives at risk. Keeping this in mind we have decided to cancel the Kanwar Yatra. We have to save lives. God wouldn’t want lives to be lost," said Dhami after the meeting.

Roger Federer Withdraws from Tokyo Olympics with ‘Knee Setback’

Roger Federer announced on Tuesday that he will not be participating in the Tokyo Olympics after suffering a setback with his “knee" during the grasscourt season. Federer was a part of the Switzerland squad for the Olympics, which is scheduled for July 23 to August 8. Federer joined the likes of Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem, Serena Williams, Simona Halep, Nick Kyrgios, Stan Wawrinka and others, who have all withdrawn from the mega-event in the capital city of Japan.

US COVID-19 Case Are Rising Again, Doubling Over Three Weeks

The COVID-19 curve in the U.S. is rising again after months of decline, with the number of new cases per day doubling over the past three weeks, driven by the fast-spreading delta variant, lagging vaccination rates and Fourth of July gatherings. Confirmed infections climbed to an average of about 23,600 a day on Monday, up from 11,300 on June 23, according to Johns Hopkins University data. And all but two states Maine and South Dakota reported that case numbers have gone up over the past two weeks. At the same time, parts of the country are running up against deep vaccine resistance, while the highly contagious mutant version of the coronavirus that was first detected in India is accounting for an ever-larger share of infections.

Kerala’s Last Bastion, a Remote Tribal Village, Struck by Covid-19 For the First Time

After successfully dodging Covid-19 for one and a half years as the pandemic tore through the rest of the world, a remote tribal panchayat of Edamalakkudi in Kerala’s Ernakulam district has now fallen prey to the deadly virus. Two villagers are currently under treatment for the virus. A 40-year-old woman from Iruppakallu village and a 24-year-old man from Idalippara village in the Edamalakkudi Panchayat have been infected. One is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Munnar and the other is at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital.

From 2018 to Now: The ‘Tea’ Behind Navjot Sidhu and Amarinder Singh’s Sour Ties

As the Congress high command continues with its efforts to ease tension between Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, poll strategist Prashant Kishor met Rahul Gandhi at his residence in Delhi on Tuesday. Sources told CNN-News18 that a possible solution on the crisis was expected in the next 24 to 48 hours. Sidhu and Amarinder have been at loggerheads with each other for a while. Ahead of the state assembly elections last year, the central party leadership had also constituted a panel to resolve the crisis.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here