News18 Daybreak | Agitating Cops Call off 11-hr Protest After Assurances and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today’s Big Stories

Agitating cops call off 11-hr protest after assurances; all eyes on review petition in HC today

In unprecedented protests by the Delhi Police, thousands of its personnel on Tuesday laid siege to the police headquarters at ITO for 11 hours and brought traffic in the area to a standstill. The protest was held over the alleged assault on their colleagues by lawyers on two occasions — at the Tis Hazari Courts on Saturday and at Saket District Court on Monday.

The stir was called off at night following multiple appeals which promised that their demands would be addressed.

Of chants & demands: Interestingly, slogans were also raised of ‘Police commissioner kaisa ho, Kiran Bedi jaisa ho’, a hark back to 1988 when a similar confrontation had taken place while Bedi, now the Puducherry governor, was the deputy commissioner.

Among the other demands, the personnel voiced was a demand for a union, which they said was required to give them a “voice”.

Delhi HC order: The Delhi High Court had made clear that no coercive action would be taken against any lawyer. However, on Tuesday, a senior Delhi Police officer assured protesters that a review petition will be filed against the Delhi High Court order.

The Centre also urged the High Court that its order for no coercive action against advocates should not be applicable on subsequent incidents.

Reactions: Congress hit back on the protests and said that the police protesting on roads in Delhi is a "new low" and shows Home Minister Amit Shah's "failure of leadership". Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Admi Party leader Manish Sisodia also termed the prevailing situation as "unfortunate".

Meanwhile, Puducherry Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi advised Delhi Police to remain firm on its stand on the police-lawyers clash. Lawyers would continue to boycott work today, notwithstanding a Bar Council of India appeal to end their strike.

In Other News

Power tussle: Amid the stalemate over government formation in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena has indicated that its proposal for rotational chief ministership is under active discussion with the BJP. Senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that is was “very understanding of the BJP to discuss sharing of CM’s post for 2.5 years.”

Outreach: China said on Tuesday that it will follow the principle of "mutual understanding and accommodation" to resolve the outstanding issues raised by India for not joining the Beijing-backed mega Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). China also said it would welcome India joining the deal at an early date.

'Severe' to 'very poor': After three days of apocalyptic haze and smog turned Delhi into a gas chamber, the Capital breathed easier on Tuesday as the air quality slightly improved from ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’ category.

Some respite: In further relief to customers of scam-hit Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank, the Reserve Bank on Tuesday enhanced the withdrawal limit to Rs 50,000 per account from Rs 40,000 per account.

Carrie meets Xi: The Chinese Communist Party said on Tuesday it would "perfect" the system for choosing the leader of Hong Kong after months of anti-government protests, as police in the ex-British colony fired water cannon to break up a Guy Fawkes-themed march. ​

On Our Specials

Delhi chokes: Behind the burning of crop waste, or stubble, that poisons Delhi’s already-polluted air, is a story of changing agricultural practices, a crippling water crisis, and unintended consequences. As Delhi choked in a toxic haze that was described by the Supreme Court on Monday as “worse than the Emergency”, and politicians across parties blame each other, experts pointed out that the 2009 Punjab Preservation of Subsoil Water Act changed the “timing of the burning”. According to an official, while it helped with its aim of preserving water, it had a series of unintended consequences and compounded some existing problems.” Angana Chakrabarti and Aniruddha Ghosal explain how a potent mix of water crisis, mechanisation and climate change is stoking stubble burning & pollution.

‘Law unto themselves’: The video clips of recent clashes between the lawyers of Tis Hazari Court and Delhi Police personnel made for revolting viewing, to say the least. If they weren’t bad enough, a few more horrifying ones appeared on Monday after a policeman on a motorcycle was slapped by a group of people without any provocation. Former Delhi Commissioner Neeraj Kumar writes how the incidents clearly show that the lawyers have become a law unto themselves, who don’t think twice before attacking a policeman doing his duty.

On Reel

The Naga peace accord has been a constant topic of debate between the Indian government and NSAN leaders. Amid rumours that a final agreement has been reached, here's a history of the peace accord.

Curated and compiled by Karan Anand

