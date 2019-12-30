News18 Daybreak | Ajit Pawar May Return as Deputy CM in Maharashtra and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today’s Big Stories

Maharashtra govt: Ajit Pawar may return as deputy CM, Aaditya Thackeray to join cabinet

NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who had joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in an overnight coup to become deputy chief minister for 48 hours, may make a dramatic return on Monday as the Maharashtra cabinet is set for expansion. A source also confirmed to News18 that Aaditya Thackeray, who became the first from his family to taste electoral success, will join the cabinet. Meanwhile, the Congress too came out with its list of ministers who will take oath on Monday.

Stalin tweets pic of anti-CAA rangoli at home; Delhi protesters stage 'Jamiawala Bagh' play

Day after seven people were detained by Chennai Police for drawing kolams, DMK leader MK Stalin tweeted a picture of anti-CAA 'rangoli'. Meanwhile, protests are still raging in other parts of the country. On Sunday, protesters associated with Jamia Hamdard Alumni staged 'Jamiawalla Bagh', a play which portraying and condemning the police action on the students of Jamia Millia Islamia. Left parties will stage a sit-in at the Jantar Mantar against the police action on anti-CAA and anti-NRC protestors over the past few weeks in the country.

In Other News

Winter woes: Dense fog enveloped Delhi and adjoining cities on Monday morning, disrupting air and rail traffic as the visibility was reduced to zero in some parts. The minimum temperature settled at 2.6 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average.

Not on same page: Janata Dal (United) vice president and political strategist Prashant Kishor on Monday said only Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar could explain the circumstances under which his party supported the contentious Citizen (Amendment) Bill in Parliament.

Cyber ban: Beefing up surveillance, the Indian Navy has issued orders to ban the use of social media by its personnel to curb cyber snooping, after an espionage racket with alleged links to Pakistan operating through Facebook, was busted on December 20.

Charging ahead: Hong Kong will end 2019 with multiple protests planned for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day aimed at disrupting festivities and shopping in the Asian financial hub, which has seen a rise in clashes between police and protesters since Christmas.

On Our Specials

A Year of Firsts: A year of many historical 'firsts', 2019 was dominated by larger-than-life images of Narendra Modi. It will be best remembered in the context of the war on terror. India rewrote the rules of engagement and demonstrated its willingness to use hard power. It was also a year of political hubris. Rahul Gandhi, the tragic hero, retired hurt when the Chowkidar's sidekick, Shah of all, scripted the BJP's spectacular win. Bhavdeep Kang landmark moments from the year in which even the ‘superhero’ met his kryptonite.

On Reel

