News18 Daybreak | All Those Above 18 Years of Age Will be Eligible for Covid Vaccine From May 1; As Delhi Extends Curfew, Migrant Workers Head Home

All Those Above 18 Years of Age Will be Eligible for Covid-19 Vaccine From May 1

The government on Monday opened up vaccination against the coronavirus for everyone above the age of 18 years from May 1. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the day. All adults will be able to take the shots as part of the “liberalised and accelerated phase 3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination”, the Centre said in a statement. The decision came on a day India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases crossed 1.50 crore with a record single-day rise of 2,73,810 new infections. The country’s total active cases surpassed the 19-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

Is Navjot Singh Sidhu Pitching Himself Against Top Leadership In Punjab Congress?

With no clarity on what his role in the party would be in the run-up to the state Assembly elections, Navjot Singh Sidhu’s sudden ‘burst’ at the political stage is baffling the Congress leadership in Punjab. More so, the recent flurry of political activities carried out by the cricketer-turned-politician in chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s home town has set off speculation in political circles.

As Delhi Extends Curfew, Migrant Workers Head Home Despite Kejriwal’s Assurance

George Floyd Death Was ‘Murder, Not Policing’, 9 Mins of ‘Shocking Abuse of Authority’: Prosecutor

Jurors on Monday began mulling the fate of the white ex-Minneapolis policeman accused of killing African-American George Floyd, a death that sparked a nationwide reckoning on racism and which prosecutors called a “shocking abuse of authority”. “You must be absolutely fair,” Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill said in his final instructions to the 12-member jury hearing the case against former officer Derek Chauvin. “Consider and weigh the evidence and apply the law.”

Former PM Manmohan Singh Tests Positive for Covid-19, Admitted to AIIMS

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on Monday after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, sources said. The veteran Congress leader has been vaccinated and has taken both doses. Singh had recently written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and suggested five measures to battle the COVID-19 crisis, including ramping up vaccination and boosting the supply of medicines.

No More Big Rallies in WB, Says BJP; Public Meetings by PM Modi, Other Leaders Capped at 500 People

Amid rising cases of Covid-19 across the country, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday announced that it will not hold any big rally or road show in poll-bound West Bengal with immediate effect. The decision by the saffron party comes days before of the end of campaigning for the 8th and final phase of state Assembly elections.

