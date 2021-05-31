News18 Daybreak | Allopathy Controls, Ayurveda Cures, Says Ramdev; Telangana Extends Covid Lockdown Till June 9

Allopathy Controls, Ayurveda Cures, Says Ramdev, Claims ‘Anti-India Mafia Spreading Canards’

In an exclusive interview with CNN-News18, Baba Ramdev clarified his remarks made on allopathy while also stating that an Anti-India mafia gang has been spreading misinformation against him and his ayurvedic practice.

Telangana Extends Covid Lockdown Till June 9; Hyderabad MP Owaisi Opposes Move

The Telangana Cabinet on Sunday extended the ongoing lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 by another 10 days with relaxations from 6am to 1pm every day. The present lockdown would end on Sunday.

Mehul Choksi’s ‘Romantic Trip With Girlfriend’ to Dominica May Have Landed Him in Jail: Report

Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne has said that fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi might have taken his “girlfriend on a romantic trip" to Dominica and got caught, Antigua News Room reported on Sunday.

Monsoon May Hit Kerala by June 3 After a Delay of Two Days, Says IMD

Southwest Monsoon is likely to make an onset over Kerala by June 3 after a delay of two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

As Demand for Oxygen Ebbs, Centre May Soon Lift Ban on Supply to Industries: Report

As country-wide demand for medical oxygen slowly falls, the Centre may soon lift the ban on the supply of liquid oxygen to industry, according to an exclusive report by Indian Express.

Amit Kumar Took Money for Being a Part of the Show and Then Criticised It: Manoj Muntashir

Television’s popular reality show Indian Idol 12 has been under the scanner for quite some time now after Amit Kumar revealed he was asked to praise all contestants despite his opinions. The incident saw a lot of divided opinions from musicians and the latest person to add his thoughts to it is lyricist Manoj Muntashir.

PSL 6: Former Pakistan Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed & 10 Others Barred from Boarding Flights to UAE

Quetta Gladiators’ captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and 10 other players were not allowed to board the commercial flights to Abu Dhabi via Doha, for the remaining season of PSL six. According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, these players denied boarding the flights since they did not have the required clearances.

