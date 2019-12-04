News18 Daybreak | Already Found it, Says ISRO Chief K Sivan Day After NASA Locates Vikram Lander Debris and Other News You Need to Watch Out For

Today’s Big Stories

'Was aware Ajit, Fadnavis were in talks': Sharad Pawar on nephew's sudden move that led to Maharashtra drama

In second big disclosure in two days, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said he was aware that party leader Ajit Pawar was in touch with Devendra Fadnavis even as he distanced himself from his nephew's sudden political move to join hands with the BJP on November 23. Pawar had earlier said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had proposed "working together" but he rejected the offer.

Meanwhile, NCP leader and MLA Dhananjay Munde has sought the withdrawal of cases related to Koregaon-Bhima violence in Pune, a demand that comes days after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced dropping of cases against Nanar refinery and Aarey Metro car-shed protesters.

Already found it, says ISRO chief K Sivan day after NASA locates Vikram lander debris with Chennai techie's help

A day after NASA located the debris of Chandrayaan-2’s crashed Vikram lander, ISRO chairman K Sivan said the Indian space agency’s own orbiter had located the lander earlier and also declared it on its website. On Tuesday, NASA released an image taken by its Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) that showed the site of the spacecraft's impact and associated debris field, with parts scattered over almost two dozen locations spanning several kilometres.

In a statement, NASA also said that a person named Shanmuga Subramanian had contacted the LRO project with positive identification of debris.

A shocker: Five states and a Union Territory have not utilised a single penny of the Nirbhaya Fund granted to them by the Union Home Ministry to firm up women’s safety, the government said in the Lok Sabha amid mounting outrage over the Telangana rape and murder case.

Sacked: After the Sunni Waqf Board's decision not to challenge the Ayodhya verdict, more cracks seem to have appeared among the Muslim parties even as they gear up to seek a review of the November 9 judgment. On Tuesday morning, senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan put out a Facebook post saying he has been sacked by the Muslim side.

No kidding: Controversial "godman" Nithyananda may have fled India without a passport to save himself from a rape case registered against him in Karnataka. But he has founded a new nation of his own, naming it 'Kailaasa'. And it has its own "passport".

Another defeat: A US appeals court on Tuesday handed President Donald Trump another defeat in his bid to keep his financial records secret, directing Deutsche Bank AG and Capital One Financial Corp to comply with subpoenas from congressional Democrats demanding the material.

'Not in my blood': Breaking her silence on speculations regarding her future political course, BJP leader Pankaja Munde on Tuesday said she was not leaving the party, a day after she removed 'BJP' from her Twitter bio.

'Coincidence': Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the security lapse at the residence of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was a "coincidence" and government had already ordered a high-level inquiry to investigate the incident and three officers were suspended.

Operation lotus: Ahead of crucial bypolls in 15 constituencies of Karnataka, the Congress has accused the BJP of attempting another round of 'Operation Kamala' to get more MLAs to defect as the saffron party is unsure of getting the required numbers. The Congress also claims that the disqualified MLAs contesting on BJP tickets have attempted to return to the party from which they earlier defected. Revathi Rajeevan reports on contentious bypoll battle, which will take place against allegations of horse-trading.

A three-member bench of the Pakistan Supreme Court made a carefully calibrated move to question the Imran Khan-led government, seeking that it explain and justify the extension of the tenure of Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. CNN-News18's Maha Siddiqui explains.

