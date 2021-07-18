News18 Daybreak | Amarinder, Bajwa Unite Against 'Common Enemy', May Delay Sidhu's Big Job; Afghan Envoy's Daughter Briefly Abducted in Pakistan, 'Tortured'

Amarinder, Bajwa Unite Against ‘Common Enemy’, May Delay Sidhu’s Big Job

Amid ongoing party feud in Punjab, Congress MP Manish Tewari on Saturday hailed the coming together of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and former PPCC president Pratap Singh Bajwa, who have been at loggerheads for long. Bajwa, who was replaced as party’s state unit chief by Sunil Jakhar at the Captain’s behest, has been a constant critic of the Amarinder Singh government. However, on Saturday, the two leaders, curiously sporting similar coloured turbans, not only met, but also shared smiles and posed for photos.

No Kanwar Yatra in UP, Unions Agree to Call it Off After Govt Appeal: Sources

Aday after the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government initiated talks with “kanwar sanghs" and urged them to take the right decision on the annual yatra following a nudge by the Supreme Court, the unions have decided to call it off this year too, sources told News18. The Supreme Court had on Friday asked the state government to inform it by July 19 whether it would reconsider its decision to hold a “symbolic" Kanwar Yatra, saying the right to life is paramount.

Afghan Envoy’s Daughter Briefly Abducted in Pakistan, ‘Severely Tortured’: Afghanistan

The Afghanistan government on Saturday said the daughter of its ambassador to Pakistan was temporarily kidnapped and mistreated by unknown assailants in Islamabad on Saturday. Afghan envoy Najibullah Alikhil’s daughter, Silsila Alikhil, was on her way home when she was seized for several hours and “severely tortured", the foreign ministry said in a statement, without giving more details. “After being released from the kidnappers’ captivity, Ms Alikhil is under medical care at the hospital," it said. The foreign ministry called for an investigation and protection for Afghan diplomats in other countries.

Tokyo Olympics: Germany Football Team Walk Off in Friendly After Alleged Racist Abuse

The German men’s Olympic football team left the pitch five minutes before the end of their warm-up game against Honduras on Saturday after defender Jordan Torunarigha was allegedly racially abused. The game, played behind closed doors, was tied at 1-1 at the time of the incident, which the Honduras national team said was a misunderstanding. “The game has ended 5 minutes early with the score at 1-1. The Germany players left the pitch after Jordan Torunarigha was racially abused," the national team said on Twitter.

3rd Wave by August-end, 1 Lakh Covid Cases Daily: Top ICMR Scientist’s BIG Warning

It may appear like the worst is over, with restrictions relaxing in several states and tourists flocking to hill stations. However, Professor Samiran Panda, a leading scientist at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), predicts that the third wave of COVID-19 would arrive in India around the end of August, with about 1 lakh cases each day. Professor Panda, speaking about the severity of the third wave, says that if the virus does not further mutate, the scenario will be similar to the first wave, according to a report by the India Today. However, if it does mutate, things might get a lot worse.

‘No One Asked Me to Quit’: Yediyurappa Meets Nadda, Shah; Rajnath Singh Next

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa met BJP national president JP Nadda and on Saturday dismissed rumours about his resignation saying no one asked his for his resignation and there was no discussion over leadership change in the state. “No one asked me for my resignation. No such situation arose. There was no discussion over leadership change in the state”, Yediyurappa said after meeting JP Nadda in New Delhi. “I’ve discussed in detail about the development of the party in the state and the country. He has given so many instructions to me. He has a good about opinion about me. I’ll work for the party and come back to power again in Karnataka,” he added.

