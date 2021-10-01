News18 Daybreak | Amarinder May 'Form New Party' in 15 Days; Multi-storey Building Collapses Due to Landslide in Shimla

Punjab Crisis LIVE Updates: Amarinder May ‘Form New Party’ in 15 Days; Sources Say Cong MLAs Could Join, Farmer Leaders to Support

Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh may announce a new party in 15 days, sources told News18, adding that some Congress leaders and MLAs are likely to join. Amarinder is also said to take some farmer leaders in confidence. Sources said that not just the legislators, but some key names who are disgruntled with Akalis are also on board. The former CM will send his resignation to Congress soon, sources added.

Living in Mumbai? Now You Can Get a Flat Nearer to the Sea as Centre Approves Coastal Management Plan

According to a report by MoneyControl, the plan would dictate the quantum of land parcels that can be opened for real estate and construction activities. Several housing societies and slums in the city will now be eligible for redevelopment based on the plan.

Amid Fears of Festive Surge, States Issue Guidelines for Chhath, Durga Puja, Navratri, Diwali. Here’s Full List of SOPs

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, and declining Covid-19 cases, states have eased restrictions and released SOPs ahead of the festive season. Recently, India’s Covid-19 cases have declined as the county has ratcheted up the vaccination process significantly. Meanwhile, the central government told states to ensure no large gatherings during the upcoming festival season.

WATCH | Multi-storey Building Collapses Due to Landslide in Shimla, Dramatic Visuals Go Viral

Amultistorey building collapsed due to a landslide triggered by recent rains in Shimla on Thursday evening, a senior official said. The incident took place at Ghoda Chowki near Hali Palace in Shimla at 5.45 pm, State Disaster Management Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said.

BuzzCut: The Many Faces of ‘Stan’ Culture, Fanfiction and ‘Shipping’ on the Internet

If you follow the entertainment section on Twitter, you are probably no stranger to the fact that K-pop band BTS trends almost every single day. This is more serious than we might think, and ‘stan Twitter’ runs on a whole lot of concerted effort. The ‘fandoms’ are not limited to real-life people like the celebrated boy band members of BTS or the erstwhile One Direction; they extend to works of fiction.

Raqesh Bapat Confirms Meeting Shamita Shetty’s Mother and Shilpa Shetty: ‘They’re Lovely People’

Raqesh Bapat has been making headlines for his romantic relationship with Shamita Shetty. The two actors formed a connection in Bigg Boss OTT, which recently concluded with them coming out as finalists of the show. While Shamita will now be seen in Bigg Boss 15, Raqesh is yet to take a final call on his entry in Salman Khan’s reality show.

