News18 Daybreak | Amit Shah Assures J&K Delegation Restrictions Will be Lifted in 15 Days and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today's Big Stories

Amit Shah assures J&K delegation that communication clampdown will be lifted in 15 days; Srinagar Mayor put under house arrest

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday has assured a delegation from Jammu and Kashmir that the communication clampdown in the Valley will be lifted in 15 days. Flanked by Ministers of State for Home Nityanand Rai and GK Reddy and the Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Jitender Singh, Shah reportedly told the delegation: “Your fight is against terrorism, so is ours.”

Meanwhile, Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu was put back under house arrest after he returned from New Delhi on Tuesday. During his visit to the national capital, he is reported to have criticised the government clampdown in J&K saying that the mainstream is faced with a more existential question.

After 4 days of questioning, ED arrests Karnataka Congress strongman DK Shivakumar in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday arrested Congress leader and its Karnataka troubleshooter DK Shivakumar in connection with a case of money laundering after repeated questioning over the past few days. During questioning, Shivakumar had denied any wrongdoing and said that his being "instrumental" in ensuring safe stay of Gujarat Congress MLAs in a Karnataka resort during the Rajya Sabha polls in 2017, amid allegations that the BJP was trying to poach them, was the reason for the I-T searches and subsequent ED action against him. Condemning the move, the Congress described the arrest as "high-handed tactics and vendetta politics" being deployed against its leaders. DK Shivakumar will be produced in court today while Congress has called for a state-wide bandh.

In Other News

India-Russia summit: PM Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Russia, will hold summit talks with President Vladimir Putin today. Ahead of his visit, Modi on Tuesday said that he shared a “special chemistry” with the Russian President and is keen on technology transfers so that the two sides can make military equipment in India at cheaper rates for export.

Brexit turmoil: Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday lost his working majority in parliament ahead of a showdown with rebel MPs over Brexit that could lead to a snap election within weeks. Johnson condemned a plan by lawmakers to block his Brexit strategy as "surrender".

Chidambaram mocks govt: Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, whose CBI custody was extended till September 5 in the INX Media corruption case on Tuesday, took a jibe at the BJP government over the economic slowdown. In response to a question about his CBI custody, Chidambaram replied saying, "Five percent. Do you know what is five percent?", referring to the GDP growth rate.

Engulfing flames: A senior employee of ONGC and three Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel died and two others injured in a massive fire that broke out inside a plant run by the oil and gas company in Navi Mumbai's Uran.

Huge fine: As part of the recently passed new Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019, traffic violators are facing steeper challans than ever before. Among one such incident is that involving Delhi resident Dinesh Madan, who was fined a challan worth Rs 23,000 by Gurugram Police for flouting several rules.

Poll promise: Days after the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh decided to enumerate pastors for giving away financial benefits, the state BJP called it a move to polarise citizens on the basis of religion.

On Our Specials

One of a kind move: In perhaps the first exercise of its kind by a political party, Odisha’s ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is set to collect and store the Aadhaar numbers of its members, a move that the regional party’s leaders say will put an end to the scourge of bogus members and duplication of membership. A key element of the BJD’s renewed membership drive, launched by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday, is that those becoming the party’s primary members will have to mandatorily provide their Aadhaar numbers in the prescribed forms. Read Anand ST Das's report here.

Political stunt?: The Haryana government’s announcement of waiving interest and penalty worth Rs 4,750 crore on crop loans received backlash with many calling the move a “stunt” ahead of the state elections in November. The waiver would free the farmers of the accruing penal interest on the principal amount of the loans they’ve taken from Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society. Aditya Sharma talks to farmers to find out how beneficial these loan waivers will be.

On Reel

Indian women’s cricket team skipper, Mithali Raj, has called it a day on her illustrious T20 international career. Mithali appeared in 89 T20Is, in which she scored 2364 runs. Watch to know more here.

