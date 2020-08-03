News18 Daybreak | Amit Shah Tests Positive for Covid-19, Admitted to Medanta Hospital and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today’s Big Stories

Yediyurappa, Tamil Nadu Guv, UP Minister & State BJP Chief Contract Virus; Babul Supriyo in Isolation After Meeting Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to Medanta hospital in Gurugram on the advice of doctors. Shah, who is diabetic, was admitted to the hospital around 4:30 on Sunday evening. Ten minutes later, he put out a tweet in Hindi confirming that he was coronavirus positive. Staff members associated with Shah told News18 that when he woke up this morning, "he felt low" and so decided to get his COVID-19 test done.

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and a UP minister tested positive for COVID-19. Babul Supriyo said that he was going into self-isolation as he had met Home Minister Amit Shah.

Institutional quarantine riders, rules for air and sea crew: do's & don'ts as guidelines for International flyers revised

The Union health ministry on Sunday issued a set of revised guidelines for international arrivals which will come into effect from August 8. According to the guidelines, all travellers would need to give an undertaking on the online portal www.newdelhiairport.in that they would undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days, that is, seven days paid institutional quarantine at their own cost, followed by seven days isolation at home with self-monitoring of health.

In Other News

IPL 2020: The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced that 13th edition of the Indian Premier League will be held from September 19 to November 10. This will include 10 double headers and evening matches will start at 7:30 pm.

India-China talks: The fifth round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China were held to take forward the stalled disengagement process at Pangong Tso and Gogra-Hot Springs, and to discuss the restoration of status quo in the Depsang Plains region.

UP minister dies: UP minister Kamal Rani Varun died on Sunday reportedly due to coronavirus. She had tested positive for COVID-19 on July 18 after which she was admitted to SGPGI, Lucknow, where her other family members who also tested positive for coronavirus are admitted.

Outrage: Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district turned tense after two rival political groups indulged in a violent face-off on Saturday night after the brother of a former local body chief was reportedly murdered. Several people were reported injured while one man was killed during the attack.

Bachchan discharged: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who was diagnosed with coronavirus on July 12 and was admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati hospital for treatment, has been discharged by the medical authorities and sent back home, Abhishek Bachchan informed fans via social media.

On Our Specials

Last woman standing: Last year, ten people were killed and about two dozen injured over a land dispute in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh. As a result, the political temperature and the district administration of Sonabhadra imposed section 144. However, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached Sonabhdra a day later and when the police stopped her, she sat on dharna. Sandeep Yadav writes that for the Congress to atone its past mistakes that led people to desert it, the party will have to launch a preparation matching the land and sea invasion of Germany.

Pride and polls: Back in Rajput’s home state Bihar, his death has brought together the netas of all hues like never before in a rare show of unity, ahead of crucial assembly polls slated to be held in October-November. Rajiv Kumar writes that the mystery surrounding the actor’s death has fuelled intense competition among Bihar politicians. Is it only ‘Bihari pride’ at play or is it a ploy to catch votes?