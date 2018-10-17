English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Daybreak | AMU Revokes Suspension of Kashmiri Students, #MeToo Hits Jatin Das and Other Stories You May Have Missed
File photo of Jatin Das, (Image Courtesy: Twitter)
Growing allegations: Trouble seems to be increasing for Union minister MJ Akbar with 20 women journalists, who were part of the first few teams he set up when he launched The Asian Age in 1994, describing the former editor’s behaviour and condemning his sexual advances.
Manan Wani row: The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) revoked on Tuesday the suspension of two Kashmiri students, saying "no credible evidence" of their participation in any "unlawful assembly" in the varsity campus was found.
Sabarimala chaos: Kerala was on tenterhooks on Tuesday as hundreds of women devotees of Lord Ayyappa stood guard to check vehicles for girls and women of menstrual age at Nilackal, the main gateway to Sabarimala, and stopped them from proceeding to the shrine.
#MeToo wave: A woman, who is the co-founder of a paper-making company, on Tuesday claimed that she was sexually harassed 14 years ago by noted painter Jatin Das, allegations which he dismissed as "vulgar".
Save the banyan: The government in Karnataka has been undermining the environmental consequences in view of development. Initially, trees were chopped and then growth of a 400-year-old banyan tree was stunted. The government is now planning to develop a concrete walkway around the huge banyan tree.
#90sMoviesIn2018: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was one of those many films, which drilled in my head, a very skewed idea of how Indian femininity and beauty should be. It told me, you have to swap leisure wears for those chiffons, and your short unruly hair, for the beautiful long mane to be worthy of a man's love. It said -- very loudly so -- that men always choose feminine 'graceful' girls as opposed to fun-loving ones. The only kind of girls boys like are the ones who can drape a saree effortlessly, know Bharatnatyam, and is basically 'lady-like'. Of course, I unlearned those lessons with age, but it was hard to live through several years believing them to be true, and growing up with a generation of girls, who not only believed these preachings as truths from the gospel but knowing that some of them continue to measure up beauty by those standards.
Critics of the AFSPA point towards two sections of the Act. The first is Section 4 that empowers officers (both commissioned and non-commissioned) to “fire upon or otherwise use force, even to the causing of death” not only in cases of self-defence but against any person contravening laws or orders "prohibiting the assembly of five or more persons." Read Lt Gen (retd) DS Hooda's take on the continuance of AFSPA.
