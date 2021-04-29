News18 Daybreak | As Bengal Goes to Polls, All Eyes on Birbhum and This TMC Strongman; Experts Warn of Third Wave in Maharashtra

As West Bengal Goes to Polls in Last Phase, All Eyes On Birbhum and This TMC Strongman

Atotal of 35 seats go to polls in the last phase of West Bengal Assembly elections on Thursday but the focus largely is on the 11 seats in the Birbhum district, arguably the most violence-prone district in the state, and all eyes are on the Trinamool Congress strongman Anubrata Mondal. For the third consecutive election in the state, after 2016 and 2019, the Election Commission has been forced to put Mondal under the “strict surveillance" of the central armed police forces for a period of 62 hours during the Birbhum district polls.

Over 80L Registered for Covid-19 Vaccine on CoWIN Today Despite Initial Glitches

As the registration of all citizens above 18 years of age for vaccination against COVID-19 started on the CoWIN portal at 4 pm on Wednesday, many people took to social media to complain about the technical problems they faced trying to register themselves for the third phase of the inoculation drive that is scheduled to begin from May 1. Some of them complained that the portal was not responding while others complained that it had crashed.

Experts Warn of Third Covid-19 Wave in Maharashtra As Scarcity Dents State’s Vaccination Drive

As the Maharashtra government said it would not start the vaccination exercise against COVID-19 for the 18-44 age group due to unavailability of adequate doses, health experts warned of a third wave of the pandemic in the state. The experts said a slowdown in the ongoing vaccination drive in Maharashtra, battling a savage surge in COVID-19 cases, will potentially pave the way for the third wave.

‘As They Helped Others, So Must We’: Prince Charles Makes Appeal for India’s Covid Aid

Britain’s Prince Charles on Wednesday made an impassioned plea as he backed an emergency appeal launched by his charity, British Asian Trust, and urged people to help India as it copes with a “horrific" second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 72-year-old heir to the British throne spoke of his “great love" for India, where he has paid several visits, and said that those suffering the effects of this pandemic in the country are in his “thoughts and prayers".

Kareena Kapoor Urges Fans to Take Covid-19 Seriously With Strongly-worded Statement

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently took to Instagram to pen a strongly-worded statement urging people to take the second wave of Covid-19 seriously. Kareena also strongly spoke out against people who wore masks the wrong way and urged them to spare a thought to doctors and medical staff. She wrote, “It’s unimaginable for me to know that there are still many people who do not understand the gravity of the situation our country is in. The next time you step out, or wear your mask under your chin, or flout the rules, spare a thought for our doctors and medical staff. They are at a breaking point, both mentally and physically.”

Bhopal Muslim Civic Workers Cremate 60 Hindu Covid Victims as Kin Shun Last Rites Over Virus Fear

Social differences are often erased in moments of crisis and such is in display at the cremation grounds in Bhopal, where two Muslim civic workers are working tirelessly to perform the last rites of Hindu covid-19 victims. Danish Siddiqui and Saddam Qureshi, two Bhopal municipal corporation’s fire wing workers, are performing last rites coronavirus victims whose kin have refused to cremate the bodies in fear of contracting the infection.

