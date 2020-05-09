News18 Daybreak | As Covid-19 Cases in Maharashtra Cross 19,000-mark and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

16 migrant workers run over by train in Aurangabad, exhaustion after 45km walk made them rest on tracks

Sixteen migrant workers were run over by a train in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra on Friday morning while they were trying to return to their rural homes in Madhya Pradesh. They had been walking along the rail tracks and slept there due to exhaustion. They were mowed down by a goods train that was running between Jalna and Aurangabad at 5.15 am. One of the accident survivors said that the group of migrant workers had applied for e-transit passes a week ago but decided to walk towards their home state after not receiving any response from authorities.

As COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra cross 19,000-mark, BMC commissioner replaced

The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rose to 19,063 with 1,089 new cases being detected on Friday, 784 of them in Mumbai alone. The death toll due to the pandemic in the state rose to 731, with 37 deaths reported during the day, said a health department statement, adding 169 patients were discharged after recovery. Meanwhile, the state government transferred Brihanmumbai Municipal corporation (BMC) Commissioner Pravin Pardeshi and named Iqbal Chahal as his successor.

In Other News

Diluting labour laws: Following Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh’s lead, Gujarat is also set to dilute its labour laws to revive economic activity and attract investment. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said in a statement his government is planning to exempt new projects from provisions of labour laws.

Babri Masjid case: The Supreme Court on Friday extended by three months the time for completion of the trial in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case involving BJP veterans LK Advani, MM Joshi and Uma Bharti and said the judgment should be delivered by August 31.

CBSE exams: The pending class 10 and 12 board exams of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which were postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown, will now be conducted from July 1 to 15, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced.

TN liquor stores shut: Noting there were huge crowds before shops and no social distancing was maintained the Madras High Court ordered the closure of all state-run liquor outlets in Tamil Nadu, a day after they reopened following easing of COVID-19 lockdown curbs, saying there was total violation of guidelines, but allowed door delivery through online mode.

On Our Specials

Path ahead: What the Supreme Court could not do in the last 35 years, COVID-19 pandemic did in less than a month. This is “very interesting and at the same time, important”, said former Supreme Court judge Deepka Gupta. Justice Gupta, who retired on Wednesday after spending three years on the Green Bench of the top court, told Utkarsh Anand that “there was lack of will” by the government to do what it takes for cleaner air and clearer water. He suggested implementation of an annual 15-day lockdown by states and union territories to ward off the ill-effects of pollution on air and water.

Koyambedu cluster: The Tamil Nadu administration faced a tough choice as they stared at the possibility of the Koyambedu wholesale market becoming a coronavirus cluster. They could have shut it immediately without waiting to make any alternative arrangement, but that would have choked the supply of vegetables and fruits to the city, or they could wait, but the inaction would be equal to juggling a time bomb. Poornima Murali reports that the government proved to be indecisive, as no call was taken on the market for a week after talks first started on April 27 on shifting some operators to a different location.

On Reel

Mass evacuations have begun to repatriate 14,800 Indians stranded abroad. 64 Air India flights and 3 Indian Navy ships will oversee operations over the span of one week. Watch to know more.