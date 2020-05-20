News18 Daybreak | As Cyclone Amphan Approaches, Bengal & Odisha Evacuate Over 4 Lakh People and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today’s Big Story

West Bengal, Odisha in cyclone Amphan's path; 4 lakh people evacuated as landfall approaches

Super cyclone 'Amphan' weakened into an extremely severe cyclonic storm as it moved closer to the coast, triggering rainfall in several parts of Odisha, while West Bengal remained on high alert. The state governments have stepped up efforts to evacuate people near the coast. The cyclone is likely to move north-northeast over the Bay of Bengal and cross the West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha and Hatia Islands. This is the second such tropical storm over the Bay of Bengal in two decades.

Trains suspended: The East Coast Railway decided to suspend running of all special trains on the Bhubaneswar-Kharagpur route in view of the approaching cyclone 'Amphan'. Shramik special trains have been suspended and will not be allowed to run on the Bhadrak-Kharagpur route, the ECoR said.

Geared-up: The Department of Telecom (DoT) has set up a round-the-clock control room for managing and restoring communication network disruption in view of the impending super cyclonic storm 'Amphan'. Meanwhile, Haldia Petrochemicals' plant and Indian Oil's refinery in East Midnapore district have been put on high alert in the wake of the cyclone.

In Other News

Overall tally: Causing grave concern, about 50 migrants who returned UP's Basti district from Pune last week tested positive. Maharashtra reported 2,100 fresh COVID-19 cases. The death toll in Delhi climbed to 166 while 500 fresh cases were reported. An additional 688 cases were recorded in Tamil Nadu. It took 64 days for COVID-19 cases in India to touch the 1 lakh-mark from 100.

Railway operations: The railways will run 200 special passenger trains from June 1, the national transporter said. These trains will have non-air conditioned second-class sleeper coaches. Meanwhile, the Home Ministry cancelled the clause for consent of states with in a fresh SOP for movement of special shramik trains for stranded labourers.

Congress bus row: UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu was arrested by the Agra Police when he staged a dharna to protest against the refusal of the police to allow buses commissioned by the Congress to move forward, according to Congress media coordinator Lalan Kumar.

Fresh guidelines: The Maharashtra government announced categorisation of various areas into red and non-red zones for allowing or restricting business and other activities. In Karnataka, public transport is allowed, as are all kinds of shops except in containment zones.

Bleak future: The pandemic is expected to throw into extreme poverty more than 60 million people globally, the World Bank said as it announced emergency operations worth $160 billion in 100 developing countries. Meanwhile, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan is set to take charge as the chairman of the WHO Executive Board, officials said.

On Our Specials

Corruption in care: Bangaloreans who returned to the state recently and have been quarantined at a hotel in the city raised allegations of being approached by individuals to make payments to evade the 14-day quarantine. They said they weren't sure if this has been done in connivance with officials of the city's civic body BBMP or the hotel staff. Stacy Pereira reports how bribes are being taken for getting people out of quarantine.

Neighbourhood watch: Myanmar has handed over 22 militants to India in an unprecedented development triggering speculation of a policy shift towards separatist rebels from the Northeast in the neighbouring country. Rajeev Bhattacharyya writes that the episode marks a good beginning and a triumph for the Indian government in its efforts to convince Naypyidaw to eliminate the camps and training facilities of Northeast rebels.

On Reel



