News18 Daybreak | As Stir Continues, 1st Plea Against New Farm Laws Filed in SC by Kerala MP and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

As Stir Continues, 1st Plea Against New Farm Laws Filed in SC by Kerala MP, Amarinder May Move Top Court Too

Even as farmer unions and Opposition leaders held protests against the newly enacted agricultural law, the Centre on Monday came out with data of paddy procurement in the last 48 hours, sending across a clear message that it has no intention of scrapping the MSP. Congress MP from Thrissur, T N Prathapan moved the Supreme Court challenging the constitutional validity of the Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, one of the three contentious farm laws notified by the government. The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee continued their 'rail roko' agitation in Punjab for the fifth consecutive day and announced that the protest will be extended till October 2.

An appeal: The Congress said that interim president Sonia Gandhi has appealed to all Congress-ruled states to explore possibilities of bypassing these tyrannical legislations by passing laws so that farmers could be spared from grave injustice done by the Centre.

Collision course: Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh said his government will move the Supreme Court against the three farm bills pushed through the Parliament by the Centre last week as he staged a sit-in to extend support to the protesting farmers.

Karnataka bandh: Karnataka Bandh, which was called by over 108 organisations against the Centre and the state’s recent farm related laws, is picking up pace across the state. There has been a good response to the bandh in at least 25 of total 30 districts in Karnataka.

In Other News

Eateries reopen: With the present lockdown in Maharashtra coming to end on September 30, the state government has framed SOPs for reopening of restaurants and a decision will be taken once these guidelines are finalised, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said.

Shocking: In a shocking incident, a Madhya Pradesh policeman has been relieved from his duties after a video of him assaulting his wife at his home went viral. Madhya Pradesh ADG Purushottam Sharma was caught on tape beating his wife at their residence in Bhopal.

Monsoon retreat: The southwest monsoon retreated from parts of west Rajasthan and Punjab, 11 days after its normal withdrawal date, even as rainfall and thundershowers were observed in many parts of the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Rapid tests: The World Health Organization announced that it and leading partners have agreed to a plan to roll out 120 million rapid-diagnostic tests for the coronavirus to help lower- and middle-income countries make up ground in a testing gap with richer countries even if its not fully funded yet.

On Our Specials

Major overhaul: The presence of the RSS in the topmost echelons of the BJP has lightened considerably with the exit of high-profile general secretaries Ram Madhav and B Muralidhar Rao. The party has traditionally drawn talented office-bearers from the RSS, ever since Deen Dayal Upadhyaya and Nanaji Deshmukh were seconded to the Jan Sangh in the 1950s. Bhavdeep Kang writes that with new Nadda team, the BJP may be looking to make itself more independent of the RSS.

Bihar battle: While Lalu Prasad Yadav, patriarch of Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) is still in Jail, HAM-S chief and Dalit leader Jitan Ram Manjhi has joined NDA again. The RLSP no longer has cordial relations in mahagathbandhan and the Nitish Kumar-BJP alliance is in full force. And yet, the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar will not be an easy battle for anyone. This analysis is not based on the outcome of 2015 elections where mahagathbandhan had swept the election, Sudiep Shrivastava writes.