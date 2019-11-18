News18 Daybreak | As Winter Session Begins Today, Govt Braces for Oppn Offensive on Key Issues and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today’s Big Stories

Slowdown, Citizenship Bill: As Winter Session begins today, govt braces for Oppn offensive on key issues

Parliament's Winter Session starting today is expected to witness much heat as the Opposition looks to corner the Union government over issues like economic slowdown and situation in Kashmir while the Modi dispensation seeks to push through the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, a key part of the BJP's ideological agenda.

Ahead of the session, opposition leaders, including Ghulam Nabi Azad of the Congress, raised the continuing "illegal" detention of mainstream leaders in Jammu and Kashmir like Farooq Abdullah, who is also a Lok Sabha member, said they will take up issues like economic slowdown and unemployment in the session, which ends on December 13.

AIMPLB refuses to accept 5-acre alternative land, will seek review of Ayodhya verdict

A review petition will be filed against the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind announced on Sunday, stressing that the mosque land cannot be given up as per the Sharia law.

However, the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board, which has been awarded the alternative five-acre land for mosque by the apex court, as well as Iqbal Ansari, a main litigant in the case, have distanced themselves from the Board's decision and said they would not file a review petition.

Maha tremors: The effect of the political turmoil in Maharashtra was felt at the NDA meeting on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked allies not to let "small differences unsettle them" and called for the formation of a coordination committee. Meanwhile, NCP chief Sharad Pawar will meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi today to finalise the tie-up with the Shiv Sena to form a government in Maharashtra after 25 days of deadlock.

Sri Lanka Results: Gotabaya Rajapaksa is the new President of Sri Lanka. In a bitter and acrimonious election which was full of suspense, the former military man defeated Sajith Premadasa of the ruling UNP. Rajapaksa won 52.25% of the votes, while his main rival and government minister Sajith Premadasa received 41.99%.

Raging on: The Jawaharlal Nehru Students' Union (JNUSU) will take out a march to Parliament today to protest against the hostel fee hike proposed in the new hostel manual. The JNUSU said it will be a march to save public education and appeal to MPs to take up the cause.

Blockbuster: Saudi Arabia put a value of up to $1.71 trillion on energy giant Aramco, but missed Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's initial target of USD 2 trillion. Aramco said it would sell 1.5 percent of the company in a blockbuster initial public offering worth $ 24-25.6 billion.

Last vestige: What is it in a bookshop that makes it a cute romanticised thing that provides intellectual succour, and a feeling that it is a landmark that should remain. If it is the Paris bookshop, Shakespeare and Company that we are talking about, it fulfils all these conditions. Shakespeare and Company, like other small bookshops standing against the rising tide of technology and drones, reminds us of an age that is being taken away from us, quite swiftly. Binoo K John writes about the 100-year-old bookstore’s resilience in the face of changing technology.

Progressive bid: In a bid to deal with the menace of sexual harassment, the West Bengal government has decided to include ‘good touch’ and ‘bad touch’ courses in the school syllabus from the next academic session. The school education department has roped in the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) and Child Relief and You (CRY) to implement the project. Sujit Nath reports on the new curriculum.

Kashmir has been the bone of contention between India and Pakistan for a long time now. But what led to the dispute and why has it sustained till date? CNN-News18's Zakka Jacob traces the history of Kashmir, and explains why the territory is so crucial for both countries.

