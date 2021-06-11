News18 Daybreak | Assam CM Urges Minorities to Adopt 'Decent Family Planning Policy'; India Welcomes Pak Move on Kulbhushan Jadhav But Has Some Riders

Assam CM Himanta Urges Minorities to Adopt ‘Decent Family Planning Policy’ for Poverty Reduction

All stakeholders in the community must come forward and support the government in helping reduce poverty in the community which is primarily due to an unabated increase in population, the chief minister said on the occasion of completion of 30 days of his government.

Data of About 15 Crore Indians on CoWIN Portal Safe, Leak Reports Fake: Govt

Calling it “fake", the Centre on Thursday dismissed media reports of an alleged data leak of database of about 15 crore Indians who registered themselves on the CoWIN portal for Covid-19 vaccination drive.

Ramdev Changes His Mind, Says Will Take Covid Jab; Calls Doctors God’s Envoys

Yoga guru Ramdev, who had said he does not need the Covid vaccine as he has protection of yoga and ayurveda, on Thursday did a somersault, saying he will soon get the jab and described doctors as “God’s envoys on earth".

‘Law Will be Meaningless if…’ India Welcomes Pak Move on Kulbhushan Jadhav But Has Some Riders

Indian government welcomed Pakistan’s decision to allow Kulbushan Jadhav to appeal in any High Court of the country on Friday. “But this law will be meaningless if he is not given an Indian lawyer or some neutral legal assistance," the Indian government said.

Sharib Hashmi Changed His Twitter DP and ‘Family Man 2’ Fans Had the Same ‘JK’ Joke

Family Man 2 showed an independent story arc of Talpade being played out, and in the last few episodes (spoiler alert) had everyone praying he survives the ordeal. Hashmi who won several praises for bringing Talpade to life in the second season, recently changed his profile photo on Twitter, complete with donning new sunglasses.

The Family Man 2 Ending Explained: Raj and DK on What Really Happened, Introducing Covid-19

The second season ends with a mysterious person sitting in Kolkata, getting ready for a Chinese mission Guan Yu, which is likely to hit the northeast region of the country. The scene is set against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic and the nationwide lockdown that followed.

Odisha Healthcare Workers are Grooming Covid-19 Patients with Shaves and Braiding Hair

With the Covid-19 pandemic infecting millions of people, many Covid-19 patients have had to spend days in hospital beds with minimum or no care or support staff. To keep them in good spirits, healthcare workers at MKCG Medical College and hospital in Odisha have gone beyond their call of duty and have been personally attending to grooming the patients.

