English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
News18 Daybreak | Assam NRC Draft, Maratha Agitation and Other Stories You May Have Missed
Get a fresh dose of the news that matters, delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way, to get you started and informed, for the day ahead.
Maratha Kranti Morcha activists stage a protest during their statewide bandh, called for reservations in jobs and education, at Jogeshwari in Mumbai. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
In case you missed it
Rendered stateless: The second drafting of Assam’s Nationals Register of Citizens (NRC) was released on Monday. However, the massive Supreme Court-monitored exercise to identify genuine Indian nationals living in Assam excluded over 40 lakh people from the final draft list. The draft triggered a political slugfest with the opposition alleging that it was the BJP's “gameplan” to divide the people for electoral gains. It has also given rise to fears that stripping almost four million people of their citizenship could pave the way for one of the biggest humanitarian crisis in the world as it would create the world's largest stateless population. Read more on NRC on News18.
Maratha stir: Fresh violence with arson, roadblocks, attacks on police and shutdowns rocked several parts of Maharashtra over the demands for Maratha reservations. As sporadic violence broke out across the state, one person committed suicide by jumping under a running train on Monday.
Crude dismissal: Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said lynching was not unique to her state and that she would have to be “rather much than god” to know about every incident happening in every remote corner of the state. The comment comes in the wake of lynching of Rakbar Khan by a group of seven persons in Alwar almost two weeks ago.
Insult mining: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday slammed his allies, the Bains brothers of Lok Insaf Party (LIP), for 'insulting' the new Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly who is a Dalit.
Lonely airport: Sri Lanka and India seem to be on the opposite sides of the table on a crucial issue of bilateral ties. Earlier this month, Sri Lankan civil aviation minister Nimal Siripala de Silva had told the Parliament that the government had asked the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to submit its business plan to operate the loss-making Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport. However, India’s minister of state for civil aviation Jayant Sinha on Sunday told Parliament that there was no proposal under consideration for the AAI to buy a controlling stake in the airport. Sinha also clarified that there were no plans for the AAI to build a flying school and a maintenance, repair and overhaul unit at the airport.
Historic reform: As DMK chief M Karunanidhi lays in bed fighting for his life, a reform for which he has battled since 1970 has finally taken root. For the first time in Tamil Nadu, a temple in Madurai has broken caste barriers and appointed a non-Brahmin priest.
Agree or disagree?
As speculated, more than four million people have been left out of the complete draft National Register of Citizens (NRC).
The NRC authority has not revealed the reason for rejection, citing protection of the individual’s privacy. It just mentioned two categories of people who could not make it to the complete draft as ‘on hold’ and ‘rejected’. Abdul Kalam Azad writes that illiterate, rural persons are not the only ones excluded from the list.
On reel
The final draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) for Assam was published on Monday. If a person's name does not appear in the draft NRC then he or she will have to apply in prescribed forms in their respective Sewa Kendras and these forms will be available from August 7 to September 28. To know more about NRC and what happens to those whose names are not in the List, watch the video.
(Get a fresh dose of the news that matters, delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way, to get you started and informed, for the day ahead. Subscribe to News18 Daybreak here.)
Also Watch
Rendered stateless: The second drafting of Assam’s Nationals Register of Citizens (NRC) was released on Monday. However, the massive Supreme Court-monitored exercise to identify genuine Indian nationals living in Assam excluded over 40 lakh people from the final draft list. The draft triggered a political slugfest with the opposition alleging that it was the BJP's “gameplan” to divide the people for electoral gains. It has also given rise to fears that stripping almost four million people of their citizenship could pave the way for one of the biggest humanitarian crisis in the world as it would create the world's largest stateless population. Read more on NRC on News18.
Maratha stir: Fresh violence with arson, roadblocks, attacks on police and shutdowns rocked several parts of Maharashtra over the demands for Maratha reservations. As sporadic violence broke out across the state, one person committed suicide by jumping under a running train on Monday.
Crude dismissal: Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said lynching was not unique to her state and that she would have to be “rather much than god” to know about every incident happening in every remote corner of the state. The comment comes in the wake of lynching of Rakbar Khan by a group of seven persons in Alwar almost two weeks ago.
Insult mining: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday slammed his allies, the Bains brothers of Lok Insaf Party (LIP), for 'insulting' the new Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly who is a Dalit.
Lonely airport: Sri Lanka and India seem to be on the opposite sides of the table on a crucial issue of bilateral ties. Earlier this month, Sri Lankan civil aviation minister Nimal Siripala de Silva had told the Parliament that the government had asked the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to submit its business plan to operate the loss-making Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport. However, India’s minister of state for civil aviation Jayant Sinha on Sunday told Parliament that there was no proposal under consideration for the AAI to buy a controlling stake in the airport. Sinha also clarified that there were no plans for the AAI to build a flying school and a maintenance, repair and overhaul unit at the airport.
Historic reform: As DMK chief M Karunanidhi lays in bed fighting for his life, a reform for which he has battled since 1970 has finally taken root. For the first time in Tamil Nadu, a temple in Madurai has broken caste barriers and appointed a non-Brahmin priest.
Agree or disagree?
As speculated, more than four million people have been left out of the complete draft National Register of Citizens (NRC).
The NRC authority has not revealed the reason for rejection, citing protection of the individual’s privacy. It just mentioned two categories of people who could not make it to the complete draft as ‘on hold’ and ‘rejected’. Abdul Kalam Azad writes that illiterate, rural persons are not the only ones excluded from the list.
On reel
The final draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) for Assam was published on Monday. If a person's name does not appear in the draft NRC then he or she will have to apply in prescribed forms in their respective Sewa Kendras and these forms will be available from August 7 to September 28. To know more about NRC and what happens to those whose names are not in the List, watch the video.
(Get a fresh dose of the news that matters, delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way, to get you started and informed, for the day ahead. Subscribe to News18 Daybreak here.)
Also Watch
-
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Monday 30 July , 2018 Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- How a Woman's Face Appeared on Adverts and Posters Without Her Actually Signing Up For It
- BMW G 310 R Vs KTM Duke 390 Spec Comparison: Prices, Images, Features and More
- MS Dhoni Goes Retro with Latest Hairstyle
- Katrina Kaif Replaces Priyanka Chopra in Salman Khan-Starrer Bharat, Confirms Ali Abbas Zafar
- Apple is Not Redesigning The Wheel With iOS 12, And That is Great
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...