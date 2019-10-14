News18 Daybreak | Ayodhya Hearing Enters Final Leg Today and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
Today’s Big Stories
Section 144 imposed as Ayodhya hearing enters final leg in Supreme Court today
The protracted hearing in the politically sensitive Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute at Ayodhya will enter its crucial final leg today when the Supreme Court resumes proceedings on the 38th day after a week-long Dussehra break. Keeping in mind the safety and security of people, upcoming festivals and the court verdict, the administration has imposed Section 144 of the CrPC prohibiting the assembly of four or more persons across Ayodhya district till December 10.
PM Modi dares Opposition to bring back Article 370, Rahul Gandhi hits back with employment woes
In his first rally speech for the upcoming polls in Maharashtra, PM Modi hit out at the opposition parties for objecting to the government's decision to abrogating Article 370 of the Constitution. Describing Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as the "crown of India" he challenged the opposition to declare in their manifesto that they will bring back Article 370.
Addressing a separate rally in another part of Maharashtra was former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who said that the government was "deflecting" the core issues and asking youths to "watch the moon" when they are demanding jobs.
In Other News
Standing unchallenged: In a dramatic turn of events, former captain Sourav Ganguly emerged as consensus candidate to be BCCI's new President. Today is the last day to file nominations but no election will be held since all candidates have emerged unopposed after weeks of lobbying and hectic parleys.
Fortress under siege: In the district of Sindhudurg in Maharashtra, allies Shiv Sena and the BJP are pitted against each other as the Kankavli seat went to the BJP. Although coastal Maharashtra is the stronghold of the Sena, the BJP now wants to make inroads in the region.
Bolstering ties: Chinese President Xi Jinping has said that China will provide Nepalese Rs 56 billion assistance to Kathmandu over the next two years to help Nepal's development programmes as the two countries inked 20 agreements on Sunday to bolster their bilateral ties.
Nature’s fury: At least 35 people were killed by powerful Typhoon Hagibis after the ferocious storm slammed into Japan, unleashing unprecedented rain and catastrophic flooding. More than 100,000 rescuers, including 31,000 troops, were working into the night to reach people trapped after torrential rain caused landslides.
On Our Specials
Among the ranks: Kerala, where the gods of many redemptions and revolutions are ever-present, will become a Holy Land as well with its fourth Saint and India's sixth, Mother Mariam Thresia, being canonised by Pope Francis on October 13. Thresia, who lived and worked in Thrissur in central Kerala, is in elite company. Among the four being given the sainthood is also Cardinal John Newman, who was a Calvinist and once considered the Pope “anti-Christ” and later turned Catholic. Binoo K John writes about why Thresia was accorded the title of sainthood.
On Reel
In a controversial statement, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat said that the happiest Muslims in the world are found in India, courtesy Hindu culture. Watch to know more.
Curated and compiled by Chitwan Kaur
