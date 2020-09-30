News18 Daybreak | Babri Masjid Demolition Case Ruling Today and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Dalit Woman Gang-raped in Hathras Dies Day After Being Admitted to AIIMS, Bhim Army Chief Arrested after Protesting outside Hospital

The 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was raped by four men in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district, died on Tuesday morning, sources said. She was shifted to AIIMS, Delhi, a day earlier after her condition showed no signs of improvement. The woman was gangraped a fortnight ago, following which she was admitted to the AMU's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital. The accused had also tried to strangulate her to death as she resisted their attempt. Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was arrested by police after protesting at the Safdarjung Hospital, where the girl breathed her last.

Babri Masjid Demolition Case Ruling Today; LK Advani and MM Joshi among Accused

Nearly 28 years after the Babri Mosque was demolished in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, a special CBI court in Lucknow will pronounce the much-awaited verdict in the criminal case today. BJP veterans LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi are among the accused in the case. Facing verdict in the case, BJP leader Uma Bharti has said in a letter to party president JP Nadda that she would prefer to be “hanged” rather than seek bail. Other accused include former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, Vinay Katiyar and Sadhvi Rithambara.

In Other News

‘Witch hunt’: As Amnesty International announced it will close its operations in India after being "compelled to let go off staff in India" since all its bank accounts have been frozen, the Centre said that the organisation was indulging in "illegal practices" due to which its earlier applications to receive funds from overseas had been rejected.

Cartography contentions: India rejected China's claims on the position of the LAC, stating it has never accepted its location that was unilaterally defined by China in 1959. MEA said China's insistence on the location of the LAC is contrary to commitments made by the country in bilateral agreements in 1993, 1996 and 2005.

Covid in India: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who underwent a routine COVID-19 test, has tested positive for the coronavirus infection. Meanwhile, a second national survey showed that one in 15 Indians aged 10 or above or an estimated 6.6 per cent of the country’s population above 10 years had already been infected by SARS-CoV-2.

Legal wrangle: The Supreme Court sought to know from the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration if the authorities can legally detain people for more than a year on the ground of public order. The top court was hearing a petition former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter against the former’s detention.

Face-off: There will be no handshake, but venom to spare when President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden meet for the first of three televised debates that could shake up an already volatile race for the White House. With Trump claiming Biden is virtually brain dead and Biden branding him "a toxic presence," the debate won't be for the faint hearted.

On Our Specials

Devil or the deep sea: Patna is a hub for students from across Bihar, who head to the state capital to secure a good career at an affordable cost. But within those narrow lanes, drug trade thrives in the daylight as a result of failed government policy. Within a kilometre from the capital’s railway junction, peddlers can be spotted locating their customers amid the dingy shops selling spare automobile parts. Many believe that the industry thrived after the state government decided to ban alcohol, a promise made by CM Nitish Kumar before the assembly elections in 2015, Majid Alam reports.

Split ends of resistance: It’s ‘party time’ in Assam! The state that goes to polls in April-May 2021 is witnessing mushrooming of regional political parties — a trend, many fear, could end up helping the ruling BJP if they fail to forge any alliance soon. The need for a regional alternative to the BJP and the Congress was strongly felt in the wake of the agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act last December. Jayanta Kalita writes that instead of joining forces, these groups are seen criticising each other in public, much to the delight of the BJP.