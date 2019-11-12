News18 Daybreak | Ball Now in NCP's Court After Shiv Sena Fails to Stake a Claim to Form Maharashtra Govt and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Shiv Sena fails to produce letter of support, governor gives NCP deadline till today to form govt

High drama was witnessed in Mumbai on Monday evening as Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari invited Sharad Pawar-led NCP to stake government after Shiv Sena failed to submit letter of support from NCP and Congress within the deadline of 7:30pm. The governor's decision came after Aaditya Thackeray sought three more days to prove majority. However, the governor rejected their demand.

The Shiv Sena on Monday evening claimed the Congress and the NCP have sent it crucial letters extending their support to prop up a government in Maharashtra which will be headed by the Uddhav Thackeray-led party. However, just five minutes before the 7:30pm deadline, Congress issued a statement saying that it will speak to NCP on the matter.

Cops manhandle students as mass protests against fee hike rock JNU; minister stuck for over 6 hours

Thousands of JNU students clashed with the police as their protest over a steep fee hike escalated, leaving HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ stranded for over six hours at the venue of the varsity’s convocation. Over 600 security personnel were deployed to handle the protest. The students are demanding a withdrawal of the draft hostel manual, which they said has provisions for fee hike, dress code and curfew timings. The gates of the AICTE were locked and security personnel were stationed in and outside the premises.

Slowdown: Showing signs of sluggishness in the economy, industrial production shrank by 4.3 per cent in September, registering the weakest performance in seven years due to output decline in manufacturing, mining and electricity sectors, as per official data. Out of 23, 17 industry groups in the manufacturing sector have shown negative growth during September 2019 as compared to the same month last year.

Suitable appointment: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu nominated former prime minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh to the parliamentary standing committee on finance in place of party colleague Digvijaya Singh. Singh has now been nominated to the parliamentary standing committee on urban development by the chairman of the Upper House, according to a Rajya Sabha bulletin.

Vendetta?: The CRPF has taken over the security duties of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her children Rahul and Priyanka on Monday after the Union government withdrew their SPG cover last week, officials said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now the only person to be protected by the about 4,000-personnel-strong SPG.

Medical emergency: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Breach Candy hospital in the early hours of Monday after she complained of breathing difficulties, hospital sources said. Her niece Rachana Shah confirmed that Mangeshkar had viral infection and that doctors had told her that she would be fine soon.

Ayodhya verdict: Has the Supreme Court verdict on the decades-old Ayodhya dispute resolved the vexed issue? Technically, the answer may be yes, but emotionally, that perhaps is not the case. Though the Muslim community may have actually reconciled with the situation and accepted it as its destiny, the hearts remain bruised. Question may be asked, why is it like this? Afsar Ahmad lists some reasons.

A difficult decision: The Shiv Sena is known for its aggression, unruly behaviour and violent campaigns against the South Indians, communists, Muslims, Biharis and North Indian residents but prospects of a Sena-NCP alliance is prompting the Congress to consider a coalition government. While ‘Kerala Lobby’ within the Congress (read A K Antony-KC Venugopal) may be cautioning Sonia Gandhi against backing Sena, the AICC’s interim chief is under pressure from its newly elected MLAs to extend support to government formation bid by Sena-NCP combine. Rasheed Kidwai writes about the difficult choice Sonia Gandhi is now faced with.

As many as 15 people were injured when two slow-moving trains collided at Kacheguda Railway station in Hyderabad on Monday. Watch to know more.

