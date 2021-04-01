News18 Daybreak | Bengal 2nd Phase Voting Begins Amid Violence, Govt Rolls Back Small Savings Scheme Circular Within Hours

Bengal 2nd Phase Voting Begins Amid Violence, Polling Agent Heckled, TMC Worker ‘Killed’; Eyes on Nandigram Battle

Polling began at 7 am, including the high-profile Nandigram seat, in the second phase of the West Bengal assembly elections amid tight security. However, incidents of violence were reported in some areas as the house of a TMC booth agent was allegedly ransacked, another was ‘forced to return home’, a Trinamool worked was reportedly hacked to death in West Midnapore and polling agents were heckled in booth number 14 of Nandigram.

Govt Rolls Back Small Savings Scheme Circular Within Hours, Says Rates to Remain Same as in 2020-2021

The government on Thursday morning rolled back the cut on interest rates on small savings schemes. The Centre had a day ago announced to cut the rates on schemes, including NSC and PPF, by up to 1.1 per cent for the first quarter of 2021-22 in line with falling fixed deposit rates of banks.

Fourth Batch of Rafale Jets Land in India: Mapping Their Journey From France to Jamnagar

It was to be a secret take-off and landing. But that’s not how it turned out, as the Indian Embassy in France tweeted pictures of three Rafale jets departing from the Merignac Airbase in Bordeaux. The fourth batch of the three IAF Rafales landed at the Jamnagar base, on Indian soil, after a direct ferry from Istres Air Base in France.

LPG Price Cut by Rs 10, 14.20-kg Cylinder to Now Cost Rs 809 for Both Subsidised and Market Price Users

After raising cooking gas prices by Rs 125 per cylinder last month, state-owned oil firms on Wednesday announced a Rs 10 per cylinder cut in LPG rates on softening international oil prices. A 14.2-kg LPG cylinder — both for subsidised and market price users — will cost Rs 809 from April 1 as against Rs 819 currently, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) said in a statement.

New York Legalises Recreational Marijuana; Records of Those With Related Convictions Will be Expunged

New Yorkers can now possess up to 3 ounces of cannabis under a legalization bill signed Wednesday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, while sales of recreational-use marijuana won’t become legal for an estimated 18 months until the state draws up regulations. Advocates for criminal justice reform hope it will also help redress the inequities of a system that has locked up people of color for marijuana offenses at disproportionate rates.

5 Highlights from Shah Rukh Khan’s #AskSRK Session on Social Media

Shah Rukh Khan hosted a #AskSRK session on social media recently. It was long coming and his fans could not be happier to hear from their favourite star. As the session has concluded, we take a look at top five highlights during Shah Rukh’s interaction with fans on social media.