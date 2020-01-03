News18 Daybreak | Bengal, Maharashtra Republic Day Tableau Rejected, TMC Says Decision Due to State's Anti-CAA Stand and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today’s Big Stories

Bengal, Maharashtra R-Day tableau rejected; TMC says decision due to state's protest against Citizenship law, BJP hits back

The Trinamool Congress hit out at the Centre for rejecting West Bengal's tableau proposals to showcase its schemes during the Republic Day parade, alleging it insulted the people of the state for protesting against the amended Citizenship Act. The state BJP was quick to hit back, accusing the TMC government of not properly following rules and procedure, which it said caused the rejection.

Just like TMC, the NCP and Shiv Sena also targeted Centre for rejecting Maharashtra's tableau for the Republic Day parade, with the Sharad Pawar-led party dubbing the move an insult to the state. However, the state BJP said that in the past Maharashtra's tableau had not featured in the January 26 parade many times.

Kota infant deaths rise to 102; Gehlot makes it 'top priority' as Sonia seeks details, Centre steps in

At least two more infants died at the JK Lone hospital in Rajasthan’s Kota, taking the death toll since the start of December to 102. In the last 72-hour period, 11 children have died at the hospital, prompting the intervention of Union health minister Harsh Vardhan. The central minister said the number of deaths is definitely higher this time compared to the last few years as he assured support to the state in tackling the health crisis. The rising number of deaths also forced Congress president Sonia Gandhi to seek an explanation from the party’s state president Avinash Pandey.

Detained: Iltija Mufti, daughter of PDP President Mehbooba Mufti, said she was detained by police at her residence here after she tried to visit the grave of her grandfather and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed in south Kashmir.

Dissent with a cause: Students of Jamia Millia Islamia painted anti-CAA and anti-NRC graffiti on the road outside the varsity as their protest against the amended citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens entered its 21st day. They have also started a "School for Revolution" on the side of the road to teach children who cannot read or write.

'About Time': Claiming that abrogation of Article 370 came as a 'rude shock' to Pakistan, Army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane advised neighbours to make peace with India's decision and said that the clock cannot be turned back.

Warning signs: US aviation regulator FAA on Thursday warned America's airlines and their pilots that there is risk involved in operating flights in Pakistan airspace due to "extremist or militant activity".

Indonesia floods: Indonesia's disaster agency warned of more deaths after torrential rains pounded the Jakarta region, triggering floods and landslides that killed at least 29 and left vast swathes of the megalopolis underwater.

Scripting History: A transwoman in Tamil Nadu, representing the opposition DMK party, scripted history as she won the Union councillor post. 30-year-old Riya won in the Nammakal district's Tiruchengode town with a margin of 950 votes. A member of the DMK since 2017, Riya attributed her victory to party chief MK Stalin. Poornima Murali profiles Riya, the first transwoman in the state to win a local body election.​

Tata Sons on Thursday moved the Supreme Court against the December 18 order of the (National Company Law Appellate Tribunal) NCLAT reinstating Cyrus Mistry as the company’s chairman. Watch to know more.

