News18 Daybreak | Bharat Bandh, PM Modi's Poll Pitch for 2019 and Other Stories You May Have Missed
File photo of PM Narendra Modi.
In case you missed it
Bharat Bandh; Normal life is expected to be paralysed during the Bharat Bandh called by the Congress on Monday to protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government over price rise, fall of the rupee and other issues that “affect” the common man. Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Janata Dal have decided to support the Bandh. Meanwhile, on the eve of the nationwide Bandh, Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje announced a four percent reduction in value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel on Sunday, which will reduce their prices by Rs 2.5 per litre in the state.
Surviving horror: It was a usual day at the Divine Retreat Centre in Muringoor, Kerala on 14th August till floodwater started inundating the centre around evening. The retreat that houses a common space, rehabilitation centres for alcoholics, addicts and mentally challenged patients and a huge garden in its premises, was flooded in no time. Read how the rehabilitation centre witnessed two deaths and no food, water or electricity during the worst flood to hit Kerala in a hundred years.
Atal BJP: On the second day of the BJP national executive meet in New Delhi, Prime Minister Modi coined the party’s poll pitch for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections —‘Ajay Bharat, Atal BJP’ — while also slamming opposition unity for playing on “lies”.
Macabre death: The body of a nun was found inside a well of Mount Tabor Dayara Convent at Pathanapuram in Kerala on Sunday. The body was identified as that of 55-year-old nun, Sister Susan, who used to teach at the St. Stephens School attached to the convent about 80 km from the state capital.
Debunking myths: Mythologist, author and theorist Devdutt Pattanaik is not bothered by the statements of All India Muslim Personal Law Board or Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Supreme Court verdict decriminalizing homosexuality. In an exclusive interview with News18 Pattanaik talks about the second “decolonization” with this verdict and how we came to this pass, cornering a community for their sexual orientation.
Executive missing: The car of Sidharth Sanghavi, the vice president of HDFC bank, who has been missing since Wednesday, was found abandoned in adjoining Navi Mumbai with blood stains and a knife on its rear seat. The 38-year-old executive lives in n upscale Mumbai residence and was last seen when leaving for work on Wednesday.
Agree or disagree?
In about a week’s time, keenly contested elections to the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) would be held. The direct elections to the students’ body started in the 1970s, sometime before the Emergency, and have largely witnessed keen contest between Congress-affiliated National Students Union of India (NSUI) and the RSS-sponsored Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). However this time, the students’ arm of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Chatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), has entered the fray after a gap, albeit in alliance with the All India Students Association (AISA). Senior political commentator Sidhart Mishra explores this unusual alliance in detail.
Over the last four years, the Naveen Patnaik government in Odisha recruited over 50,000 retired government officials, blocking avenues of employment for the youth in the process. With elections due in the next few months, the government has now done a complete U-turn and has decided to ‘disengage’ these re-recruited government officials and appoint about 27,000 fresh recruits in their place. Read Sandeep Sahu's take on the timing of Odisha government's recruitment drive, which has the Congress crying foul.
On reel
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised consensual sex between homosexuals and scrapped Section 377 of the IPC. A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra termed the part of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code which crimiminalises unnatural sex as irrational, indefensible and manifestly arbitrary
Read all you need to know about the Bandh on News18.
In about a week’s time, keenly contested elections to the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) would be held. The direct elections to the students’ body started in the 1970s, sometime before the Emergency, and have largely witnessed keen contest between Congress-affiliated National Students Union of India (NSUI) and the RSS-sponsored Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). However this time, the students’ arm of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Chatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), has entered the fray after a gap, albeit in alliance with the All India Students Association (AISA). Senior political commentator Sidhart Mishra explores this unusual alliance in detail.
Over the last four years, the Naveen Patnaik government in Odisha recruited over 50,000 retired government officials, blocking avenues of employment for the youth in the process. With elections due in the next few months, the government has now done a complete U-turn and has decided to ‘disengage’ these re-recruited government officials and appoint about 27,000 fresh recruits in their place. Read Sandeep Sahu's take on the timing of Odisha government's recruitment drive, which has the Congress crying foul.
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised consensual sex between homosexuals and scrapped Section 377 of the IPC. A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra termed the part of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code which crimiminalises unnatural sex as irrational, indefensible and manifestly arbitrary
