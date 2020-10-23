News18 Daybreak | Bharat Biotech's Covid Vaccine Gets Clearance for Phase III Trial; Barring a Few Govt Restores Existing Visas and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin Gets Clearance for Phase III Trial; Centre Sets Aside Rs 500 Bn for Immunisation: Report

Covaxin, an indigenously developed vaccine candidate by Bharat Biotech, has got clearance for phase three trial in India. A top source said that the trials will start in the first week of November. As many as 18-19 sites have been selected for the trial and over 22,000 volunteers have been selected. Bharat Biotech, in its report last month, had said that an animal study has shown its vaccine candidate has helped develop a strong immune response to the highly infectious coronavirus.

Vaccine plan: The government has set aside Rs 500 billion ($7 billion) to vaccinate the whole country against the novel coronavirus. The amount was arrived at after the Centre estimated an all-in cost of about $6-$7 per person in the country of 1.3 billion. However, there has been no response on the issue from the Finance Ministry so far.

Election gimmick? BJP’s 'free Covid-19 vaccine for Bihar' poll promise has kicked off a new race with state governments making similar assurances as India tries to wriggle out of the virus crisis. So far, poll bound Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh have joined the race.

In Other News

Horrifying: A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped, killed and then set on fire with her half-burnt body found at a home at Jalalpur village in Tanda, Punjab. The accused — Gurpreet Singh and his grandfather Surjit Singh — have been arrested on charges of murder, rape and other relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act.

IPL 2020: Manish Pandey smashed eight sixes in a blistering 83 after Jason Holder made an instant impact with the ball as Sunrisers Hyderabad kept themselves in the race for IPL play-offs with an eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals.

Visa restored: The government decided to restore with immediate effect all existing visas, except electronic, tourist and medical categories, almost eight months after their suspension following the coronavirus outbreak. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) also announced giving permission to all Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) and Person of Indian Origin (PIO) card holders.

‘Comprehensive disengagement’: India said that ensuring a comprehensive disengagement of troops in all the friction areas in eastern Ladakh is the "immediate task". The pact included measures like quick disengagement of troops, avoiding action that could escalate tensions, adherence to all agreements and protocols on border management.

On Our Specials

Over-reliance: The secular and democratic Pakistan is now officially an Islamic republic, with three major military coups, a Constitutional coup pushed by the Pakistani army chief, and many other soft military coups from time to time, which remind the political establishment that it is the Pakistan army that calls the shots in the nation. Pakistan’s military is intertwined with the country’s economy, running over 50 commercial entities. Santosh Chaubey writes Jinnah's Over-reliance on Military Continues to Haunt Pakistan.

Pincer attack: Bihar’s political scenario has changed rapidly after a bitter acrimony ensued between the ruling JD(U) and LJP over seat-sharing for the assembly elections. For the first time, Kumar is heavily banking on the BJP to project him for the post of the chief minister. The BJP had to publicly disown the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), one of its old allies in Bihar, and make an appeal to the people that the BJP and JDU were inseparable and Kumar would continue to be the chief minister even if the JDU won less number of seats. Ashok Mishra writes.